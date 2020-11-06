SI.com
SI NFL Team Publishers Week 9 Predictions

John Maakaron

Week 9 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

The Green Bay Packers were able to brush aside their Week 9 opponent in the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. 

Aaron Rodgers put on a masterful display behind center, as he threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns in the Packers 34-17 victory. 

In the first half alone, Rodgers was 13-for-18 for 149 yards and three touchdowns. His passer rating in the first half was 136.3.

Three staffers were able to select 10 games correctly last week. 

Credit goes to staffers Gary Gramling, fantasy football executive Corey Parson and Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings.

Yours truly only picked 6 of 14 games correctly in a week filled with upsets. 

On the season, I have settled into the middle of the leaderboard, correctly picking 62% of games (74-44-1).

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

