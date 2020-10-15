Lions' Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Ragnow, Peterson Out

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia was asked prior to Thursday's practice for an update on the health status of center Frank Ragnow and cornerback Desmond Trufant.

“(Desmond) Trufant’s been outstanding with everything that he brings every day, his work in the classroom, his veteran leadership, the way he prepares, the way he’s trying to get out there and compete. As far as the injury, it’s day-by-day. We’ll see how it goes, and just proceed from there," Patricia explained.

In regard to Ragnow, Patricia declined to elaborate beyond stating, “I’ll list it on the injury report as it was -- just something that popped up yesterday.”

According to media reports, Ragnow and Trufant were present at practice, but were held out of the majority of practice activities.

It is believed that if Detroit's talented center is unavailable to play Sunday at Jacksonville, Jonah Jackson or Joe Dahl could potentially step in.

Also, Beau Benzschawel could be called up from the practice squad, if the coaching staff believes he is ready to contribute on the active roster.

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

CB Desmond Trufant - Groin (NP)

TE Hunter Bryant - Concussion (NP)

RB Adrian Peterson - Illness (NP)

C Frank Ragnow - Groin (NP)

LB Christian Jones - Knee (LP)

S C.J. Moore - Calf (LP)

DL Da'Shawn Hand - Chest (FP)

DT Nick Williams - Shoulder (FP)

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Have 43 QB Pressures, While Aaron Donald Has 33 Himself

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Jaguars

Who Should Be the Odd Man Out on the Lions' Offensive Line?

Stafford: 'I've Got as Much Juice as I've Ever Had'

Lions' Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report

Lions Announce 3 Players Returning From Injury

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.