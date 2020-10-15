SI.com
Lions' Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Ragnow, Peterson Out

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia was asked prior to Thursday's practice for an update on the health status of center Frank Ragnow and cornerback Desmond Trufant.

“(Desmond) Trufant’s been outstanding with everything that he brings every day, his work in the classroom, his veteran leadership, the way he prepares, the way he’s trying to get out there and compete. As far as the injury, it’s day-by-day. We’ll see how it goes, and just proceed from there," Patricia explained.

In regard to Ragnow, Patricia declined to elaborate beyond stating, “I’ll list it on the injury report as it was -- just something that popped up yesterday.”

According to media reports, Ragnow and Trufant were present at practice, but were held out of the majority of practice activities. 

It is believed that if Detroit's talented center is unavailable to play Sunday at Jacksonville, Jonah Jackson or Joe Dahl could potentially step in.

Also, Beau Benzschawel could be called up from the practice squad, if the coaching staff believes he is ready to contribute on the active roster. 

Detroit Lions' Thursday Injury Report

CB Desmond Trufant - Groin (NP)

TE Hunter Bryant - Concussion (NP)

RB Adrian Peterson - Illness (NP)

C Frank Ragnow - Groin (NP)

LB Christian Jones - Knee (LP)

S C.J. Moore - Calf (LP)

DL Da'Shawn Hand - Chest (FP)

DT Nick Williams - Shoulder (FP)

