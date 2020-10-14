Lions' Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Ragnow Limited, Trufant Out

While some may feel the week off came too early, the bye week came at the right time for the Detroit Lions.

Prior to practice, head coach Matt Patricia revealed that guard Joe Dahl, running back Bo Scarbrough and cornerback Mike Ford would all be participating in Wednesday's practice.

According to a pool report, Detroit was fairly close to full strength for the initial Wednesday practice following the bye week. at today's

Cornerback Desmond Trufant, who appeared to aggravate his hamstring injury against New Orleans, did not participate in practice Wednesday.

“I think the bye week is a great time for us to really look at the things that have happened over the first part of this season. I think that’s one thing that certainly when the results aren’t what you want them to be, that’s one of the factors that goes into that. We’re working hard to try to make sure that there is consistency," Patricia said.

Patricia added, "I do think that that happens through the course of the year, especially with team and change and different guys on the field, different coaches, just building those relationships and through the course of the year of making sure that consistency takes place. Right now for us, it’s about being consistent against Jacksonville, making sure that we go out today, and we have a good practice, and we have a good day and put that into another good day tomorrow, and hopefully play well on Sunday.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

CB Desmond Trufant - Groin (NP)

TE Hunter Bryant - Concussion (NP)

LB Christian Jones - Knee (LP)

S C.J. Moore - Calf (LP)

C Frank Ragnow - Groin (LP)

DL Da'Shawn Hand - Chest (FP)

DT Nick Williams - Shoulder (FP)

