SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Lions' Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Ragnow Limited, Trufant Out

John Maakaron

While some may feel the week off came too early, the bye week came at the right time for the Detroit Lions. 

Prior to practice, head coach Matt Patricia revealed that guard Joe Dahl, running back Bo Scarbrough and cornerback Mike Ford would all be participating in Wednesday's practice.

According to a pool report, Detroit was fairly close to full strength for the initial Wednesday practice following the bye week. at today's 

Cornerback Desmond Trufant, who appeared to aggravate his hamstring injury against New Orleans, did not participate in practice Wednesday. 

“I think the bye week is a great time for us to really look at the things that have happened over the first part of this season. I think that’s one thing that certainly when the results aren’t what you want them to be, that’s one of the factors that goes into that. We’re working hard to try to make sure that there is consistency," Patricia said. 

Patricia added, "I do think that that happens through the course of the year, especially with team and change and different guys on the field, different coaches, just building those relationships and through the course of the year of making sure that consistency takes place. Right now for us, it’s about being consistent against Jacksonville, making sure that we go out today, and we have a good practice, and we have a good day and put that into another good day tomorrow, and hopefully play well on Sunday.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

CB Desmond Trufant - Groin (NP)

TE Hunter Bryant - Concussion (NP)

LB Christian Jones - Knee (LP)

S C.J. Moore - Calf (LP)

C Frank Ragnow - Groin (LP)

DL Da'Shawn Hand - Chest (FP)

DT Nick Williams - Shoulder (FP)

More from SI All Lions:

Lions Announce 3 Players Returning From Injury

4 Teams that Could Trade for Matthew Stafford

Poll: Should the Detroit Lions Trade for RB Le'Veon Bell?

3 Lions Player That Must See Increased Snap Counts

Lions' Week 6 Power Rankings

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are You Rooting for the Lions to Lose to the Jaguars?

If the Detroit Lions lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is a reasonable chance head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn would be dismissed.

John Maakaron

by

Rogerwilcoe

Odds of Matthew Stafford Getting Traded to Dallas Cowboys

Read more on the odds of Matthew Stafford being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Vito Chirco

Should the Detroit Lions Sign Le'Veon Bell?

Read more on if the Detroit Lions should pursue former New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

4 Teams That Could Trade for Matthew Stafford

What four teams could be potential trade destinations for Matthew Stafford this offseason? Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Lions' Week 6 NFL Power Rankings

The Week 6 power rankings are out, and the Lions remain in the bottom-third of the NFL in the majority of the rankings

John Maakaron

by

MelloFan

Former Lions Wide Receiver Travis Fulgham Shines for Eagles

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Travis Fulgham is shining with the Philadephia Eagles.

John Maakaron

by

zatara

Lions' Defense Is Not 'Passive,' According to Defensive Coordinator

Read more on why defensive coordinator Cory Undlin believes the Detroit Lions defense is not as passive as many believe it is.

Vito Chirco

by

Sgt.Rogers

3 Lions Players That Must See Increased Snap Counts

Read more on three members of the Detroit Lions roster that must see increased snap counts during the second-quarter of the season

John Maakaron

Lions Announce 3 Players Returning From Injury

Read more on the Detroit Lions returning three injured players to practice Wednesday.

John Maakaron

Undlin: 'You Do Not Lose Your Faith in the Scheme'

Read more on how defensive coordinator Cory Undlin approaches correcting issues with the Detroit Lions' defense.

John Maakaron

by

MelloFan