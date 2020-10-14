SI.com
Lions Announce 3 Players Returning From Injury

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions announced that guard Joe Dahl , cornerback Mike Ford and running back Bo Scarbrough will all return to practice on Wednesday.

Scarbrough was addressing a leg injury soon after training camp began and missed some time in the early portion of camp.

To make room for the signing of Adrian Peterson, the Lions decided to place cornerback Mike Ford and running back Bo Scarbrough on injured reserve. 

Dahl suffered a groin injury and missed the last three games after he was slated to be Detroit's starting left guard.

Rookie Jonah Jackson has filled in admirably, as he has played well at both guard positions through the first four games of his rookie campaign. 

Veteran cornerback Justin Coleman was not on the list of returning players.

The returning players are still on the injured reserve list, but if and when they come off the list Detroit would be required to make corresponding roster moves, as the roster is to remain at 53 players.

The Detroit Lions are set to return to practice Wednesday afternoon in preparation of their Week 6 road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

