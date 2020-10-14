The New York Jets finally parted ways with running back Le'Veon Bell on Tuesday.

After signing a four-year contract in 2019 worth $52.5 million that included $27 million in guaranteed money, Bell's tenure in New York lasted all of 19 months.

Jets head coach Adam Gase was not fond of having Bell on the roster and the relationship between Gase and Bell ultimately deteriorated to the point that both sides had to part ways.

"After having conversations with Le'Veon and his agent and exploring potential trade options over the past couple of days, we have made the decision to release Le'Veon," the Jets said in a statement. "The Jets organization appreciates Le'Veon's efforts during his time here and we know he worked hard to make significant contributions to this team. We believe this decision is in the best interests of both parties and wish him future success."

Bell is not subject to waivers due to his status as a vested veteran.

He will be a free agent at 4 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Could Detroit make a deal with the Jets and bring the former Michigan State back to Motown?

Former New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With Bell's patient running style, it's hard to imagine him having a ton of rushing success in Detroit. That's not to say he couldn't be utilized in a complementary role.

Recall, Bell complained on numerous occasions regarding his lack of carries in New York.

Would he be happy splitting carries with rookie D'Andre Swift and veteran Adrian Peterson?

It appears unlikely at this point that general manager Bob Quinn would be willing to bring Bell into the locker room environment he is trying to create.

Should Detroit take a chance and sign the veteran running back?

Vote and comment below.

Vote Here

More from SI All Lions:

3 Lions Player That Must See Increased Snap Counts

Lions' Week 6 Power Rankings

Lion's Defense Is Not 'Passive,' According to Defensive Coordinator

Darrell Bevell Explains What Area Matthew Stafford Needs Improvement

What Are Odds Stafford Gets Traded to Dallas Cowboys?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast