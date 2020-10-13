SI.com
Lions' Week 6 Power Rankings

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions are coming off a bye week with the hopes of turning around their season. 

After a disappointing 1-3 start to the 2020 season, head coach Matt Patricia and the coaching staff must do everything in their power not to lose a locker room that must be questioning if the losing ways of the team will ever end. 

Detroit lost for the 14th time in their last 16 games when they fell, 35-29, to the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field prior to the bye week.

How does the bye week impact the Lions' status in the national media power rankings? Let's take a look.

SI All Lions

Week 6 rank: 26th

Week 5 rank: 26th

No team in the NFL needs a win more than the Detroit Lions. Head coach Matt Patricia and the coaching must find a way to silence the critics. Fail this week and Patricia could be facing a similar fate as Dan Quinn and Bill O'Brien.

Sporting News

Week 6 Rank: 25th

Previous Rank: 24th

“The Lions went into the bye wondering how much longer Matt Patricia would be their coach coming out of it. They do get the Jaguars and Falcons back to back on the road to try to get to respectability fast.”

ESPN

Week 6 rank: 25th

Previous rank: 25th

 "The Lions have given up more rushing yards per game (170.3) than any team in the NFL and have allowed 5.16 yards per rush. Detroit is yielding 405 yards per game in total and 6.16 yards per play. They can't get off the field -- No. 31 in first downs allowed per game (27.3) -- and can't sack the quarterback (five sacks in four games). Even defensive end Trey Flowers, when asked about the team's lack of pass rush, said it hadn't been in enough pass-rush situations because teams are running so well on them. It has led to an inefficient defense and putting more pressure on the offense to have to score on every possession."

Bleacher Report

Week 6 rank: 23rd

Previous rank: 25th

"In his third season as the Lions head coach, Matt Patricia has posted a record of 10-25-1. His winning percentage of .292 is the third-worst in franchise history among coaches who lasted at least 10 games.

The Lions currently rank 25th in total offense and 26th in total defense. They have already squandered three double-digit leads in four games, including in Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints.

They just don't appear to be making real progress. The Lions look like the same bad team that went 3-12-1 in 2019 and 6-10 in 2018.

And with both Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on thin ice in Motown, the Lions appear to be hurtling toward a franchise reset --again.The more things change, the more they stay the same."

NBC Sports

Week 6 rank: 26th

Previous rank: 25th

"The bye week was Matt Patricia's best week of coaching so far this season. Matthew Stafford will have an opportunity to pile up a couple wins the next two weeks against the Jaguars and Falcons"

Detroit Free Press

Week 6 rank: 25th

Previous rank: 25th

