SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

Lions' Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report: Okudah, Golladay Out

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions have started their preparations to take on a Chicago Bears football team that was victorious at Ford Field, 27-23, in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season. 

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell addressed the team on Wednesday, and the plan is now to work towards performing well in the remaining five games of the season. 

Austin Bryant, Kenny Golladay, and Jeff Okudah did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

Bevell explained, "Kenny’s working. He’s trying to get himself back, and he continues to go each and every day. There’s been that progress there. Same thing with D’Andre (Swift). We’re hoping to get him back. We’re going to kind of start working him back into practice again, and we’ll just see how it goes at the end of the week. 

In regards to Detroit's rookie running back, Bevell added, "I think he’s close. It’s really hard to say. I think it (has) kind of been a little bit up-and-down for him. So, each day’s a little bit different as we come in. What we do is we take him through – it’s progressing so far, take him through it, then see the next day how he reacts to it. Some days there’s a step forward, some days you have to (say), ‘OK, I’ve got to stay here at this level,’ and we’ll continue to work from there.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

  • WR Quintez Cephus - Not Injury Related (NP)
  • WR Kenny Golladay - Hip (NP)
  • DL Da'Shawn Hand - Groin (NP)
  • LB Christian Jones - Knee (NP)
  • CB Jeff Okudah - Shoulder (NP)
  • WR Danny Amendola - Hip (LP)
  • DE Austin Bryant - Thigh - (LP)
  • RB D'Andre Swift - Concussion (LP)
  • QB Matthew Stafford - Thumb (LP)
  • CB Mike Ford - Concussion (FP)

More from SI All Lions:

Four Players Detroit Lions Should Consider Trading

Pros and Cons of Chris Spielman as Next Detroit Lions GM

3 Traits the Next Lions Head Coach Must Have

Do the Detroit Lions Need Jim Harbaugh?

Richard Sherman Says Robert Saleh 'Has to Get the Detroit Job'

Ranking 8 General Manager Candidates

Jim Caldwell Hints Ford Family Duped by Matt Patricia

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Caldwell Hints Ford Family Was Duped by Matt Patricia

Read more on Jim Caldwell's appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast"

John Maakaron

by

Toddraven

Pros and Cons of Chris Spielman as Next Lions General Manager

Read more on former Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Spielman's candidacy for the general manager vacancy.

Vito Chirco

by

Buckstlkr

Richard Sherman Says Robert Saleh 'Has to Get the Detroit Job'

Read more on why veteran defensive back Richard Sherman believes Robert Saleh is the right choice to become the Detroit Lions next head coach.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

3 Traits the Next Lions Head Coach Must Have

Read more on the three traits the next Lions head coach must have

Logan Lamorandier

by

NM Hiker

4 Players the Detroit Lions Should Consider Trading

Read more on four players the Detroit Lions should consider trading following the 2020 NFL season.

John Maakaron

by

DBend

Do the Lions Need Jim Harbaugh?

Read more on the possibility of Jim Harbaugh being a candidate to replace Matt Patricia as Lions head man

Vito Chirco

by

Lionhearted25

Should Darrell Bevell Be Detroit Lions' Next Head Coach?

Read more on the possibility of the Detroit Lions hiring offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell to be their next head coach

John Maakaron

by

NM Hiker

Ford Hamp Says New Coaches Will Make Decision on Stafford's Future

Read more on the future of Matthew Stafford as quarterback of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

Lion Forever

'We Can't Hide Our Past': Trusting in Sheila Ford Hamp Will Take Time

Read more on why trusting Sheila Ford Hamp will be difficult for many supporters of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

NM Hiker

Ranking 8 General Manager Candidates That Could Replace Bob Quinn

Read more on the eight general manager candidates the Detroit Lions should consider to replace Bob Quinn as general manager.

Vito Chirco

by

Johnnyuknow23