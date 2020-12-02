Lions' Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report: Okudah, Golladay Out

The Detroit Lions have started their preparations to take on a Chicago Bears football team that was victorious at Ford Field, 27-23, in Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

Interim head coach Darrell Bevell addressed the team on Wednesday, and the plan is now to work towards performing well in the remaining five games of the season.

Austin Bryant, Kenny Golladay, and Jeff Okudah did not participate in practice on Wednesday.

Bevell explained, "Kenny’s working. He’s trying to get himself back, and he continues to go each and every day. There’s been that progress there. Same thing with D’Andre (Swift). We’re hoping to get him back. We’re going to kind of start working him back into practice again, and we’ll just see how it goes at the end of the week.

In regards to Detroit's rookie running back, Bevell added, "I think he’s close. It’s really hard to say. I think it (has) kind of been a little bit up-and-down for him. So, each day’s a little bit different as we come in. What we do is we take him through – it’s progressing so far, take him through it, then see the next day how he reacts to it. Some days there’s a step forward, some days you have to (say), ‘OK, I’ve got to stay here at this level,’ and we’ll continue to work from there.”

Detroit Lions' Wednesday Injury Report

WR Quintez Cephus - Not Injury Related (NP)

WR Kenny Golladay - Hip (NP)

DL Da'Shawn Hand - Groin (NP)

LB Christian Jones - Knee (NP)

CB Jeff Okudah - Shoulder (NP)

WR Danny Amendola - Hip (LP)

DE Austin Bryant - Thigh - (LP)

RB D'Andre Swift - Concussion (LP)

QB Matthew Stafford - Thumb (LP)

CB Mike Ford - Concussion (FP)

