Lions' Week 3 Power Rankings

The Detroit Lions lost in a disappointing manner Sunday afternoon to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Detroit was unable to recover from key mistakes late in the first half and went on to lose their 11th straight game, 42-21.

How does the loss impact the Lions ranks in the national media power rankings? Let's take a look.

Sports Illustrated

Week 3 rank: 25th

Previous rank: 24th

"Matt Patricia and the rest of Patriot Midwest are desperately fighting to keep their tenure alive. Will a healthier roster lead to more success down the road, or is the team throwing away the last several prime years Matt Stafford has left?"

NFL.com

Week 3 rank: 29th

Previous rank: 28th

"The Lions now have blown seven double-digit leads in losses since the start of last season. Obviously, this is a poor reflection on head coach Matt Patricia, and the talk around his job security will continue to amplify with the Lions now riding an 11-game losing streak dating back to 2019. In fairness to Patricia, he continues to deal with injuries that are keeping some of his best players off the field on both sides of the ball. Still, the lack of urgency and discipline is hard not to trace back to the man in charge."

ESPN

Week 3 rank: 27th

Previous rank: 25th

"(Adrian) Peterson -- acquired two weeks ago -- leads the team in rushing yards and is averaging 6.4 yards per carry. He is going to get work every week -- although it'll often be in the form of a committee with Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift -- and he still appears have the burst to break off the occasional big run, like he did Sunday with a 25-yard run to the outside."

Bleacher Report

Week 3 rank: 29th

Previous rank: 28th

"The Lions defense was terrible Sunday, even by their standards. The Packers racked up 488 total yards of offense, and Green Bay running back Aaron Jones torched Detroit for 236 total yards.

Meanwhile, the Lions had only 307 yards as a team and ran for 89, 170 less than their opponent.The Lions are now 0-2 with a pair of losses in the division. And with the red-hot Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints on tap, Detroit appears to be on a collision course with an 0-4 start to the 2020 season."

NBC Sports

Week 3 rank: 29th

Previous rank: 29th

"Lions start the season with two straight division losses and settle into a familiar spot in the NFC North cellar."

CBS Sports

Week 3 rank: 27th

Previous rank: 26th

"They've had a ton of injuries, which They've had a ton of injuries, which showed up in the loss to the Packers. But how long does Matt Patricia have to turn it around?"

Detroit Free Press

Week 3 rank: 25th

Previous rank: 22nd

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast