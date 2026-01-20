Grading First Season of Lions Defensive Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard

The Detroit Lions will likely still have the same defensive coordinator for a second consecutive year.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was interviewed to become the head coach of the Miami Dolphins after one year in the coordinator role, but the job was ultimately given to Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Sheppard had replaced Aaron Glenn, who was the coordinator for the previous four seasons in Detroit before becoming the head coach of the New York Jets.

General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have now set their coordinators for the 2026 season, since Drew Petzing was hired as the next offensive coordinator.

Detroit is currently in the market for a tight ends coach, as Tyler Roehl accepted the offensive coordinator position at Iowa State late in the regular season.

Sheppard has been with the organization since 2021, which was when Campbell was first hired as head coach. He began as the linebackers coach, before taking on outside linebackers and most recently becoming the coordinator of the whole unit.

He's been regarded as an excellent leader throughout his tenure, as players and coaches alike have given him rave reviews for his performance as a position coach and coordinator.

Sheppard previously had ties to the Dolphins, as he spent two seasons in Miami as a player in 2014 and 2015. During those two seasons, Campbell was on staff as the Dolphins' tight ends coach and was the team's interim head coach when Joe Philbin was fired.

The Lions started the season relatively strong under Sheppard's leadership, but things soured as the team began to accumulate injuries. Cornerback Terrion Arnold and safety Kerby Joseph both missed significant time, with Joseph not appearing in a game after Week 6, and later in the year Brian Branch was added to that list with a torn Achilles.

Detroit's defense made strides with regards to the pass-rush, as the team finished fourth in total sacks with 49. Aidan Hutchinson led the team with 14.5, the most he's had in his four-year career. He was aided by the performance of Al-Quadin Muhammad, who had a career-high 11 sacks.

The Lions finished tied-for-19th in takeaways with 19, and finished +4 in turnover differential. They finished 18th in total yards allowed per game, 20th in passing yards allowed and 14th in rushing yards allowed in 2025.

Unfortunately, the defense did not finish the season on a high note, as the explosive plays by opponents were not kept contained and derailed the team's chances of winning must-win games down the stretch.

Ultimately, Sheppard acknowledged he needed to adapt better throughout the course of a game. Seasoned offensive minds were able to exploit Detroit's defensive tendencies and miscommunications in the secondary.

Detroit will have some decisions to make defensively, as Alex Anzalone and DJ Reader are two of the team's several notable defensive free agents.

Given his first season was challenging and included a myriad of injuries, Sheappard is given a grade of B- for 2025.

More from Lions OnSI: