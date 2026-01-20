Lions Fans React Strongly, Are Confused, Curious About New OC Hire

The Detroit Lions have found a new offensive coordinator.

After moving on from John Morton after one season, the Lions have hired the next man to lead their offense. The team interviewed several of the top names available and landed on Drew Petzing, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, to be the next man to lead the offense.

Petzing, 38, had been the Cardinals' offensive coordinator since 2023 and joined that staff when the team hired Jonathan Gannon. However, the Cardinals elected to fire Gannon after a 15-36 record in three seasons.

Last season, the Cardinals' offense ranked 23rd in points and 19th in yards under Petzing's command. Notably, the team sputtered at times as starting quarterback Kyler Murray appeared in just five games while backup Jacoby Brissett started the other five.

Petzing does have some qualities that the Lions likely found appealing, most notably with the performance of tight end Trey McBride. Per TruMedia, the Cardinals ranked first in the league in percentage of snaps played with 13 personnel over the last three years, and McBride had 126 receptions for 1,239 yards.

The Cardinals' run game finished 31st in the NFL in yards in 2025, which has caused some concern amongst Lions fans regarding the future performance of Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions will also have to address the offensive line as some struggles hurt the overall performance of the group in 2025.

Arizona also had some disparity regarding their balance offensively, as the team ranked first in the NFL in passing attempts and 32nd in the league in rushing attempts.

Many Lions fans had established a clear favorite for who they desired the Lions to hire, with the consensus popular pick being former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.

Known for operating a high-powered offense in Miami at times and having previous success as a coordinator, McDaniel had many fans clamoring for him to join forces with Campbell. He interviewed for the job, as the Lions cast a wide net for the job.

However, reports indicated that McDaniel wasn't the best fit for the job. He also remains in the mix for multiple head coaching jobs.

Others who interviewed for the job included Jake Peetz, Tee Martin and David Blough. Ultimately, the Lions landed on Petzing to take command of the offense.

Here is a sample of the online reaction to the Lions' decision to hire Petzing for the 2026 season.

Am I in a nightmare? So many coaching moves yet to happen. Why so fast?

Was not in my bingo card.

Who is he? — Sheri Hoving (@coolauntsher12) January 19, 2026

2 words

Why him? — JoeBoo (@JoeBoo3) January 19, 2026

Another smartest man in the room move — Jason Jackson (@JasonJacks79609) January 19, 2026

ugh….not impressed on the surface — King Lion (@TheHouseofLion) January 19, 2026

Out of all the candidates still available, they hire this guy? I think they found their "yes" man who won't buck their little system. Is Dan afraid that some of the other guys might be more creative and have a better way of running the offense. Why hire a guy no one else wanted? — Keith W Fountain (@fountain_k87370) January 19, 2026

Unlike most people, I dont hate it. He runs his ship in a way DC and Co like to run their. He never had a consistent QB with Glass body Kyler. And still managed 29/11 td/int with brissett for 14 games. Also look what he did with Trey McBride. Their leading receivers as a TE. 1/2 — Passionate Tigers Fan (@DETSportsFan_93) January 19, 2026

Just because he's not a headline name doesn't mean he's no good. Was a top 10 Coordinator in 2024 and that was Kylers best year and the Cardinals best running year. This year was meh but got a lot out of Brisset? Seems like a solid hire ngl assuming he "fits" with the team — Aaron (@ODP_Sparky) January 19, 2026

Arizona fans are telling us this is a bad hire. What there to talk about man lol — rdunbar (@troll_god101) January 19, 2026

Seems like a cowardly hire there was so many better options and not even Mike McDaniel or the Seahawks Passing coordinator there was plenty of better options I hope I'm proven wrong but this is John Morton Brad better step up with free agency or it's time to have talk about him — Maxmario (@maxwell_cowles) January 19, 2026

We'll be looking for a new Head Coach after next season. DC era is over — Ryan Stover (@stovie717) January 19, 2026

People are pressing the panic button too quickly. Let’s see what he can cook up now that he has weapons that fit his style before people run him out of town — Holden Prieur (@PrieurHolden) January 19, 2026

More from Lions OnSI: