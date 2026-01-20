Lions Fans React Strongly, Are Confused, Curious About New OC Hire
The Detroit Lions have found a new offensive coordinator.
After moving on from John Morton after one season, the Lions have hired the next man to lead their offense. The team interviewed several of the top names available and landed on Drew Petzing, formerly the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, to be the next man to lead the offense.
Petzing, 38, had been the Cardinals' offensive coordinator since 2023 and joined that staff when the team hired Jonathan Gannon. However, the Cardinals elected to fire Gannon after a 15-36 record in three seasons.
Last season, the Cardinals' offense ranked 23rd in points and 19th in yards under Petzing's command. Notably, the team sputtered at times as starting quarterback Kyler Murray appeared in just five games while backup Jacoby Brissett started the other five.
Petzing does have some qualities that the Lions likely found appealing, most notably with the performance of tight end Trey McBride. Per TruMedia, the Cardinals ranked first in the league in percentage of snaps played with 13 personnel over the last three years, and McBride had 126 receptions for 1,239 yards.
The Cardinals' run game finished 31st in the NFL in yards in 2025, which has caused some concern amongst Lions fans regarding the future performance of Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions will also have to address the offensive line as some struggles hurt the overall performance of the group in 2025.
Arizona also had some disparity regarding their balance offensively, as the team ranked first in the NFL in passing attempts and 32nd in the league in rushing attempts.
Many Lions fans had established a clear favorite for who they desired the Lions to hire, with the consensus popular pick being former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel.
Known for operating a high-powered offense in Miami at times and having previous success as a coordinator, McDaniel had many fans clamoring for him to join forces with Campbell. He interviewed for the job, as the Lions cast a wide net for the job.
However, reports indicated that McDaniel wasn't the best fit for the job. He also remains in the mix for multiple head coaching jobs.
Others who interviewed for the job included Jake Peetz, Tee Martin and David Blough. Ultimately, the Lions landed on Petzing to take command of the offense.
Here is a sample of the online reaction to the Lions' decision to hire Petzing for the 2026 season.
