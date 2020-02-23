LionMaven
Devon Kennard Reaches Out to Teammates Ahead of CBA Vote

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions union representative to the NFLPA is linebacker Devon Kennard. 

Earlier this week, NFL owners voted and approved the principal elements of a new collective bargaining agreement. 

The next step involved the NFL Players Association holding a conference call on Friday to discuss the potential changes to the collective bargaining agreement. 

Collectively, the NFLPA has decided to hold off on voting until next week. 

Kennard expressed on social media that he was unhappy some players in the league took a hard stance against the new agreement. 

"I’m not going to lie a hard NO stance by some players that I’m seeing is surprising me. Not saying I like everything about the deal but it’s worth serious discussion IMO," Kennard tweeted. 

The NFLPA released a statement indicating a meeting will take place next week in Indianapolis to decide on the new proposals made by NFL ownership.

“Today the NFLPA Board of Player Representatives did not take a vote on the principal terms of a proposed new collective bargaining agreement. The Executive Committee looks forward to meeting with NFL management again next week before the Board takes a vote shortly after."

Kennard is a respected veteran in the Lions locker room and wants to make sure that his teammates have all the necessary information prior to making his decision on how he will vote.

"All my teammates if you have an opinion on proposed CBA or want more information on it. Hit my line ASAP," Kennard tweeted. "I want to make sure my vote represents the majority of our locker room."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

Don’t think they will approve 17 games

