WR Danny Amendola is Still Valuable to Detroit Lions

According to NFL Network's Peter Schrager, the Lions are bringing back veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola on a one-year deal.

The exact terms of his agreement with the Lions have yet to be released, and the Lions have not made Saturday's announcement official.

Amendola's agent Erik Burkhardt sent out a congratulatory tweet for his client securing a deal he believed was well-deserved.

After previous stops with the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, Amendola signed with Detroit in 2019.

The 34-year old had success in his first season with the Lions.

In fact, he was just 11 yards shy of a career-high in receiving yards.

In 2019, Amendola recorded 62 receptions for 678 yards and one touchdown in 15 games played.

Following the end of the 2019 season, there was some speculation that Amendola could look to reunite with long-time friend Tom Brady back in New England.

More importantly for the Lions and head coach Matt Patricia, he embodies what the coaching staff is looking for in terms of his presence and leadership in the locker room.

Amendola is a veteran presence that brings with him a no-nonsense mentality the coaching staff is desperately seeking in the midst of some challenging struggles.

He was voted a team captain and displayed grit despite tough times for the team all throughout 2019.

The wide receiving core of Amendola, along with Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay, are all currently playing on one-year contracts with the Lions.

