Detroit Lions Select QB Joe Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

In recent mock drafts that involve trades, the Miami Dolphins are the odds on favorite to move up in order to select a quarterback.

Most have Miami trading with Detroit in order to secure the services of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

With the plethora of draft selections available to work with, Miami could swing for the fences and move up to No. 1 overall.

And that is just what they do folks.

“Tagovailoa has elite accuracy at all three levels, but particularly when throwing downfield. He has a smooth delivery, fast eyes and good arm strength," writes Todd McShay of ESPN.

"And the 6-foot-1, 218-pound lefty also does a great job anticipating and leading his receivers into the ball with high-end touch. But will he regain the twitchiness and suddenness that stood out before his injury?.. Whether he is still effective in that area will be really important.”

Miami will trade up with the Cincinnati Bengals and fork over all three first rounds picks in 2020 to secure Tagovailoa.

With the second pick, Chase Young will land with the Washington Redskins.

Here is SI Lions Maven's latest three-round mock draft:

3rd Overall Pick

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had one of the best seasons in NCAA history.

Burrow displays the ability to make all the throws necessary to become elite in the NFL.

Sitting behind Matthew Stafford for a season will only enhance his chances of success when he finally takes the field in 2021 as Detroit's new franchise passer.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

35th Overall Pick

Linebacker Terrell Lewis from Alabama is the Lions' pick at No. 35.

According to The Draft Network:

"Looks the part as an NFL rusher. Rocked up and high cut, with long limbs and good flexibility. Violent style of rushing with a good willingness to attack inside moves and stunts with his shoulder and full momentum, looking to disrupt. Unafraid of fighting in close quarters with tackles and wins late rush reps with high intensity and physicality. Can use length and hand placement in flashes to generate significant displacement on power rushes, with lock-out ability in his arms to generate separation and work to shed. Explosiveness to the quarterback/ball-carrier is exciting to see as a potential 3-4 OLB and space player."

© Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

67th Overall Pick

Detroit looks to sure up the offensive line, and selects lineman Ben Bredeson from Michigan.

He possesses a high degree of physical toughness, and that will come in handy battling defensive linemen in the trenches.

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

