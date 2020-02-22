Will High-Priced Free Agents Want to Play for Lions?

This offseason, the Lions will have plenty of salary-cap space to lure talented, high-priced free agents to come and assist a failing regime with its rebuild.

Will players targeted by Detroit general manager Bob Quinn want to come to the Motor City, though?

Since Quinn hired head coach Matt Patricia in 2018, there has been constant speculation that the regime stifles and frowns upon players with strong personalities.

In recent months, several former players have spoken out publicly about what things are like inside the walls at the Lions' Allen Park practice facility.

Former Lions tight end Hakeem Valles stated Patricia can be ruthless in team meetings, and was highly critical of Patricia for "creating a culture based on fear."

Retired safety Glover Quin stated on the "Surf and Turf" podcast that "Matt Patricia is a very nice guy. He’ll talk to you, he’s very nice and makes it easy to talk to. Seems like he cares a lot about people. Definitely has that quality.

But then all of a sudden you get on the practice field, you get into the meeting rooms, it’s like the switch goes off and he’s a completely different guy."

Many fans and pundits alike have commented on the changes Patricia made during his second season in Detroit.

Is he enough of a player-friendly coach to appeal to free agents these days?

Veteran defensive lineman Damon Harrison was recently informed that the team had plans to release him. He took to social media to give thanks to his supporters.

“Never in my career have I made so many life long friends in such a short time. I’m thankful for my time in Detroit even though it was a short time. Last year didn’t go as any of us planned and I take full responsibility for my part in it. I never pointed the finger at anyone but myself and I never spoke negatively about anyone but myself. I grew to have a genuine love for the people of Detroit because of their passion for EVERYTHING Detroit," Harrison tweeted.

There was a noticeable omission. No thanks were given to the coaching staff or upper management.

In order to improve the team's record drastically in 2020, Detroit must bring in several new players.

What tends to happen is that bad teams must drastically overpay in order to lure talented players away from more desirable locations.

That will likely be the case again this offseason for the Lions.

Players will come, but Detroit must fork over big-time dollars as a result of being a losing organization with a questionable culture created by management.

Do you think high-end free agents will come and play for Detroit this offseason?

