AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Did Matthew Stafford "Pad" His Stats in 2019?

Logan Lamorandier

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been on a record pace to start his career. 

It’s been well-documented that Stafford needed the fewest games in NFL history to reach 40,000 passing yards. No doubt about it, Stafford has been prolific in the stats department. 

Last year was no different. And actually, it was one of the best starts he has ever had to a season.

In 2019, Stafford was once again on pace for just under a 5,000-yard season, before being sidelined with a back injury. 

In his eight games played, he had 2,499 passing yards. 

At the time of his injury, Stafford was averaging the most passing yards per game (312.4) in the entire NFL. 

However, the Lions, as a team, still held just a 3-4-1 record. 

The lack of wins have always been the biggest complaint from Stafford detractors.

Yet, there is still a narrative surrounding Stafford that he can't seem to shake.

He only gets all of his gaudy numbers because of what many call “garbage time” -- a point in a game where the opposing defense just plays prevent and allows quarterbacks to rack up meaningless yards. 

Oddly enough, the Lions held a lead in the fourth quarter at some point in every game with Stafford under center. Hard to point to the fourth quarter of any game last season and call it “garbage time” stats.

No matter the case, Stafford’s percentage of total yards coming from the fourth quarter were actually below the 2019 league average (26.1 percent).

Only 24.2 percent of Stafford’s yards came in the fourth quarter, to go along with a 111.6 passer rating. 

Basically, Stafford just threw for more yards than most in every quarter -- not just the fourth.

Just for reference, here is the percentage of yards that were from the fourth quarter among notable NFL quarterbacks in 2019.

2019 4thQ yards

Now, there are plenty of unique situations that can skew the percentage of yards thrown in the fourth quarter. 

As with any stat, there is always more to the story. But, nevertheless, it’s interesting to compare and give some perspective. 

At the very least, it would appear that Stafford was not just accumulating meaningless stats in 2019.

Related

3 College Linebackers Lions Should Keep an Eye On

Poll: Can Matthew Stafford Remain Healthy for All 16 Games?

Season Preview: Lions vs. Bears

Why Detroit Lions Are Comfortable with Chase Daniel as Backup 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T.J. Hockenson Seeing Positive Results from Offseason Workouts

Detroit Lions' second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson has added muscle mass this offseason. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

ManeUP13-3

Could LB Jahlani Tavai Be a Surprise Starter in 2020?

Detroit Lions second year linebacker Jahlani Tavai poised for expanded role in Matt Patricia's revamped defense. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

ManeUP13-3

Buy or Sell: Matthew Stafford Is a Better Quarterback than Dak Prescott

Let's explore who is the better quarterback: Matthew Stafford or Dak Prescott?

John Maakaron

by

ATK49

Matthew Stafford and the Lions: Why Hasn't It Worked?

Read more why Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions have not experienced more success in the past 11 years.

Vito Chirco

by

Lions54

Rod Wood: Ford Family Are Fans First, Owners Second

Detroit Lions team President Rod Wood explains how important winning is to owners of Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

Genna Rose

Frank Ragnow Listed as Most Underrated Detroit Lion

Center Frank Ragnow will become a staple of Lions offensive line. Read more why he is underrated.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

ATK49

Why the Lions Are Comfortable with Chase Daniel as Backup

The veteran backup quarterback signed a three-year, $13.05 million deal this past offseason.

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Ranking 5 Under-the-Radar Detroit Lions

Taking a look at five under-the-radar Detroit Lions players heading into the 2020 NFL season

Jason Ross Jr.

by

ATK49

What Golden Tate Can Teach Jamal Agnew

Golden Tate has offered to work with Detroit's newest wide receiver, Jamal Agnew.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

Genna Rose

Can Matthew Stafford Remain Healthy for All 16 Games?

Matthew Stafford has dealt with serious injuries the past two seasons.

John Maakaron