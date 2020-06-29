Why the Lions Are Comfortable With Chase Daniel as Backup

Chase Daniel is a veteran backup quarterback the Detroit Lions are counting on to finally solidify the position behind Matthew Stafford.

In 2019, general manager Bob Quinn repeatedly attempted to find a reliable player to fill the backup quarterback position.

By the time Stafford went down with a season-ending back injury, the organization was forced to turn to Jeff Driskel and David Blough.

The result was less than stellar, as Detroit went 0-8 without Stafford.

Daniel is a 10-year veteran who has suited up for the Bears, Saints, Eagles, and Chiefs.

If the Lions were to turn to the ex-Bears signal-caller, the offense would be leaning on a quarterback who has only thrown 218 career passes.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell explained why he was comfortable with Daniel during a recent video conference with Detroit media.

"I really like the addition of Chase. He's done a great job and seamlessly transitioned into that quarterback room. The knowledge that Chase has, the things that he's seen, the experience that he's had on the field. Just having another set of eyes for Matthew (Stafford) to talk different things through," Bevell said.

He added, "You need a guy that can step in -- in the event that something happens and still to be able to play at a high level. He's shown that he can do that. He can lead a team and win games. He's been great in the meeting rooms. We've had some really good one-on-one conversations. Some good viewing of tape."

With Daniel's contract being worth more than Jameis Winston and Cam Newton's deals combined, the hope is the offense will remain functional if something unforeseen happens to Stafford.

