Poll: Can Matthew Stafford Remain Healthy for All 16 Games?

John Maakaron

The most obvious concern facing the Detroit Lions is the health of franchise passer Matthew Stafford. 

In two consecutive seasons, Stafford has dealt with serious back injuries. 

As a result of broken bones in his back, the former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft was forced to miss the final eight games of the 2019 season. 

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn has made an attempt to re-tool the offensive line this past offseason in order to keep Stafford on the field this season.

The organization made an investment in tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai in free agency, while drafting two guards in Jonah Jackson from Ohio State and Logan Stenberg from Kentucky. 

The other investment Detroit made was adding one of the marquee running backs from this year's draft class in Georgia product D'Andre Swift. 

Swift should bolster Detroit's rushing attack, while at the same time, take some of the burdens off of Stafford. 

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will be tasked with achieving a balanced offensive attack.

As NFL insider Michael Lombardi of The Athletic writes,

"Last year, Stafford was on his way to having a career year. His numbers were through the roof in eight games. In those eight games, he threw 19 touchdown passes. The year before, he threw 21 in 16 games. Then, an injury forced him out for the rest of the season. The Lions will need him to duplicate that level of play, and stay healthy for the full season."

A lot is riding on the upcoming season. While many jobs are on the line, a healthy Stafford should ease some of the tension inherently permeating metro Detroit. 

Vote Here

Comments

