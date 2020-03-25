Does Covid-19 Shutdown Put Lions at Major Disadvantage?

The NFL's general manger subcommittee has recommended the NFL draft be delayed, amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some general managers have expressed concerns there simply isn’t enough time to complete all the proper testing, physicals, and player research given certain work restrictions levied by state governments.

The NFL is now mandating work conditions be more uniform league-wide, ordering all teams to shut down their facilities at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

It is not believed at this time that the draft will be delayed.

Each team in the league had been responding to the pandemic differently, so there were teams that had an advantage due to different states having more restrictive work environments than others.

“I think a lot of owners aren’t sold on keeping it on schedule,” ESPN reported. "Of course the power owners are calling the shots. Plus, add to the fact that April is going to be the toughest month with this virus. It’s really a poor look.”

A memo was released to NFL teams by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, instructing all teams to suspend normal business operations.

"To ensure that all clubs operate on a level playing field, and that the NFL continues to conduct itself in a responsible way at this time, it is appropriate to outline certain principles that will apply during the current period. These principles have been reviewed with an endorsed by the Competition Committee and will remain in effect until further notice."

The Lions have had all employees, except operationally critical staff, work remotely since March 13, 2020.

The leagues decision should make the playing field more level, but should seriously consider delaying the draft to give squads ample time to make quality decisions.

