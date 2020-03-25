Matthew and Kelly Stafford Help First Responders Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Matthew and Kelly Stafford are no strangers to helping out in the Metro Detroit community.

The general manager of the Royal Oak Wahlburgers was contacted by Kelly Stafford to say that they wanted to cover the costs of meals for first responders.

According to Local 4 News, "The couple said they will cover up to $5,000 in orders made by first responders, including doctors, nurses, police officers and firefighters, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."

Detroit's franchise quarterback has been a supporter of S.A.Y. Detroit, a charity that assists those in need of shelter, medical care, and food to those in need. Stafford also works with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to address childhood obesity by promoting the message of remaining active and the importance of eating healthy.

When Stafford was nominated back in 2018 for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, he released a statement expressing what giving back to the Detroit community has meant to him.

"When I think back on the things that we have done as a family, I feel proud of what we have accomplished in the community here. Detroit is a place that needs love, attention and help, and I feel blessed that I got drafted here to a place that needed that. It’s been an eye-opening experience for me and a great opportunity to make changes in people’s lives. It is a great honor and something that is extremely humbling.”

