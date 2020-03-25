AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Matthew and Kelly Stafford Help First Responders Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

John Maakaron

Matthew and Kelly Stafford are no strangers to helping out in the Metro Detroit community. 

The general manager of the Royal Oak Wahlburgers was contacted by Kelly Stafford to say that they wanted to cover the costs of meals for first responders.

According to Local 4 News, "The couple said they will cover up to $5,000 in orders made by first responders, including doctors, nurses, police officers and firefighters, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic."

Detroit's franchise quarterback has been a supporter of S.A.Y. Detroit, a charity that assists those in need of shelter, medical care, and food to those in need. Stafford also works with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan to address childhood obesity by promoting the message of remaining active and the importance of eating healthy.

When Stafford was nominated back in 2018 for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, he released a statement expressing what giving back to the Detroit community has meant to him. 

"When I think back on the things that we have done as a family, I feel proud of what we have accomplished in the community here. Detroit is a place that needs love, attention and help, and I feel blessed that I got drafted here to a place that needed that. It’s been an eye-opening experience for me and a great opportunity to make changes in people’s lives. It is a great honor and something that is extremely humbling.”

Related

Upgrading Right Guard Before Draft No Easy Task 

Why LB Jamie Collins Is a Risky Signing

Jamie Collins: "We Definitely Going to Start Winning, Right Now"

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why LB Jamie Collins Is a Risky Signing

Our Vito Chirco opines on why LB Jamie Collins is a risky signing

Vito Chirco

by

Lionsmain

Jamie Collins: "We Definitely Going to Start Winning, Right Now"

New Lions linebacker Jamie Collins is confident the Lions are close to being a winning football team

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Odds of Lions Drafting DE Chase Young Have Drastically Increased

Read why the fallout between LT Trent Williams and the Redskins helps the Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Is CB Logan Ryan the Answer for Lions Secondary?

CB Logan Ryan could be the fourth ex-Patriot to join the Lions this offseason

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Pros and Cons of Acquiring RB Devonta Freeman

Should the Lions look into acquiring former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman?

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Upgrading Right Guard before Draft No Easy Task

Our Logan Lamorandier opines that upgrading right guard before the draft will be no easy task for the Lions

Logan Lamorandier

Lions Didn't Get Much Better by Trading Quandre Diggs

Our Logan Lamorandier compares and contrasts recent acquisition Duron Harmon with ex-Lions safety Quandre Diggs

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Why Jeff Okudah Can Be an All-Pro Cornerback

Our Vito Chirco opines on what CB Jeff Okudah would provide to the Lions

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Chase Daniel Has Plans to Launch Own Video Chat Series

Chase Daniel has plans to interview several NFL stars when he launches video chat series

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

If History Repeats Itself, Ex-Patriots Could Take Lions on Super Bowl Journey

Detroit has stocked up on former ex-Patriots. Read why it's not necessarily such a bad thing

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever