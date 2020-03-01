Rumor: Don't Rule Out Lions Drafting OL Tristan Wirfs with No. 3 Pick

On Friday evening, Tristan Wirfs had what many are calling one of the best all-around workouts by a lineman in the history of the NFL combine.

The offensive tackle out of Iowa proceeded to run a 4.85 40-yard dash and wowed onlookers as he recorded a 36.5-inch vertical.

Also, he tied a combine record for the broad jump by an offensive lineman with 121.0 inches.

Detroit's offensive line will be in need of an upgrade in 2020.

With Matthew Stafford returning from injury, it places even more of an emphasis on upgrading the offensive line.

Taylor Decker is heading into his fifth-year option season. He only finished 2019 as the 18th graded tackle, per PFF.

According to some scouts, Wirfs lack of length may cause some teams to view him as a player destined to play at guard in the NFL.

With Detroit likely moving on from Graham Glasgow, Wirfs may be an ideal replacement in 2020.

Wirfs played primarily at right tackle at the collegiate level, but could easily transition to play left tackle in the NFL with his skillset.

Don't rule out general manager Bob Quinn becoming enamored with the 6'5, 320 pound lineman and what he can do for the Lions offensive line immediately.

It is not out of the question that Detroit selects Wirfs with the No. 3 overall pick.

Other Lions beat writers, like Chris Burke of The Athletic, also believe Wirfs could be selected by the Lions, but lower in the first round.

"I kept telling people this week I could see the Lions trading back and taking this guy, and everyone thought I was joking. I was only, like, 30% joking," Burke tweeted Friday.

Wirfs is definitely a draft prospect to pay close attention to as the draft approaches.

