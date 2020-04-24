Draft Rumor: Lions Could Target QB Jalen Hurts in NFL Draft

Could the Detroit Lions draft the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft?

NFL.com analyst Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts could be the Lions target at pick No. 35 in the second-round.

"Quarterbacks to watch on the draft’s second day include Washington’s Jacob Eason and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, who I'm told met privately with #Lions GM Bob Quinn last month. Detroit sits at No. 35 and has two picks in Round 3," Pelissero tweeted Friday.

NFL Draft analyst Bucky Brooks expressed, "He (Hurts) is a relentless competitor. He has all the right stuff that you look for in the position, beyond playing -- intangibles, leadership ability, resiliency.

Brooks added, "This is a guy that led two blue blood programs. Alabama and Oklahoma respectfully -- and got them to go to the winner's circle. He has steadily improved throughout his career as a passer. When I look at him, I see another version of Dak Prescott. Meaning, he is Dak Prescott 2.0."

The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Hurts had a productive career in both the Southeastern Conference and Big 12.

It is no small feat to lead both Alabama and Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff.

Other targets for the Lions at pick No. 35 include defensive end A.J. Epenesa, linebacker Zach Baun and safety Xavier McKinney.

