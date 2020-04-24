AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Draft Rumor: Lions Could Target QB Jalen Hurts in NFL Draft

John Maakaron

Could the Detroit Lions draft the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft?

NFL.com analyst Tom Pelissero reported on Friday that Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts could be the Lions target at pick No. 35 in the second-round. 

"Quarterbacks to watch on the draft’s second day include Washington’s Jacob Eason and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, who I'm told met privately with #Lions GM Bob Quinn last month. Detroit sits at No. 35 and has two picks in Round 3," Pelissero tweeted Friday.

NFL Draft analyst Bucky Brooks expressed, "He (Hurts) is a relentless competitor. He has all the right stuff that you look for in the position, beyond playing -- intangibles, leadership ability, resiliency.

Brooks added, "This is a guy that led two blue blood programs. Alabama and Oklahoma respectfully -- and got them to go to the winner's circle. He has steadily improved throughout his career as a passer. When I look at him, I see another version of Dak Prescott. Meaning, he is Dak Prescott 2.0."

The 6-foot-1, 222-pound Hurts had a productive career in both the Southeastern Conference and Big 12.

It is no small feat to lead both Alabama and Oklahoma to the College Football Playoff.

Other targets for the Lions at pick No. 35 include defensive end A.J. Epenesa, linebacker Zach Baun and safety Xavier McKinney.

Related

Jeff Okudah is Complete Opposite of Darius Slay

GM Bob Quinn Explains Why No Trade Took Place

Detroit Lions Select CB Jeff Okudah Third in 2020 Draft

Twitter Reacts to Okudah's Draft Selection

What Analysts Said about Lions Drafting Jeff Okudah

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Poll: Who's Your Draft Crush for Detroit Lions?

Who do you want the Lions to draft on Thursday, Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft?

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Detroit Lions Select Ohio State Cornerback Jeff Okudah

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn selects Ohio State's Jeff Okudah at No. 3 in 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Draft Rumor: Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell Called GM Bob Quinn

Jaguars could be interested in make a trade with Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Twitter Reacts to Lions Selecting CB Jeff Okudah

The selection of Ohio State cornerback has brought about mixed reactions from Detroit Lions supporters

John Maakaron

by

SpartanSports

Why Analysts Love Jeff Okudah for Detroit Lions

Early reviews have mostly been positive for GM Bob Quinn and the Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

2020 NFL Draft: Final Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft

Our Vito Chirco reveals his seven-round mock draft for the Detroit Lions leading into the first night of the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Lions4Ever

Jeff Okudah is Complete Opposite of Darius Slay

Okudah is a humble rookie that is ready to get to work for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

What ESPN Analysts Said about Lions Drafting Jeff Okudah

Find out what the ESPN and NFL Network analysts had to say about Lions' pick at No. 3

Dakota Brecht

by

Lions4Ever

Day 2 NFL Draft Targets for the Lions

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his Day 2 draft targets for the Detroit Lions

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever