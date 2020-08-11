Duron Harmon Explains Early Impressions of Jeff Okudah

Rookie Jeff Okudah joins an organization that is desperately seeking to change the culture by acquiring extremely low-key and grounded players.

While the expectations are high for Detroit's 2020 first-round pick, the NFL is a "different beast," according to Okudah's teammate and veteran safety Duron Harmon.

"Jeff, I mean, third overall pick -- the talent is there for sure. We've seen what he has done at Ohio State over his tenure there. And he's just another guy who is willing to learn. He's always asked me questions about staff, asking me questions about how the room was over in New England. Guy is just trying to learn," Harmon said.

He commented further, "He obviously has a lot of talent. What he did in college, obviously, the NFL is a different beast. But, just what I've seen so far is, it's exciting to have those type of guys with that type of mindset -- who is going to work as hard as you and try to push the group. That's a good recipe to start."

Tracy Walker has the tools to be a great player

A third-round pick in 2018, Walker emerged as one of the lone positives from Detroit's secondary last season.

Walker totaled a team-leading 103 tackles in 13 games in 2019. He also recorded eight passes defensed, six tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble.

"He was a third-round draft pick that played in a reserve role his first year, and then, (in his) second year, played exceptionally well," Harmon said. "You see the talent, you see all the tools that can make him a great player. It's just about continuing to get those reps and just continue to try to get better each and every day. One of the first guys in the weight room, has great energy each and every day. When you see that, it's very, very exciting to know that you'll be back there with somebody like that."

Related

Projecting RB D'Andre Swift Rookie Stats

WR Travis Fulgham Claimed by Packers

The Challenge Facing Rookie CB Jeff Okudah

Undlin: 'It's Been Smooth' Working with Matt Patricia