Georgia product D'Andre Swift, the Lions' second-round pick this past April, enters the 2020 season as a legit threat to incumbent No. 1 back Kerryon Johnson in Detroit's backfield.

In his three years at Georgia, Swift amassed 20 touchdowns and 2,885 yards on the ground in 43 games.

The biggest factor working against Swift in his attempt to dethrone Johnson as the organization's lead back is the absence of preseason games.

Despite the virtual nature of the offseason, Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell believes that the rookie back has still done a solid job of absorbing all the info that's been provided to him in team meetings.

"I think he’s done a really nice job in the meetings, in the Zoom meetings," Bevell said Saturday during a video conference with Detroit media. "There are different settings in terms of just the rookies, but now, we’ve obviously had the vets in there as well. I think he’s been quiet. I think he’s trying to gain as much information as he can. He’s got to find his place with what he needs to do. But, I think he’s picked up the information pretty well, and I’m excited to get him out on the grass and see exactly what he’s got, see how he can take this information from the meeting rooms and put it on the field and how well he can make the adjustments and see the things that he needs to see to play at a high level for us."

ESPN NFL prognosticator Mike Clay sees Swift being a high-level, first-year player.

He projects the former Bulldogs running back to finish with 184 carries for 769 yards and five scores, to go along with 35 receptions for 283 yards and one TD.

The only stats that Clay doesn't predict Swift to outpace Johnson in are rushing TDs -- he has Johnson finishing with six -- and receiving TDs -- he has both of them finishing with one.

Both of the former SEC backs -- Johnson attended Auburn -- figure to play a prominent role in Detroit's rushing attack this upcoming season.

Swift likely would have a chance at producing an 1,000-yard season on the ground without Johnson's presence.

As long as Johnson stays healthy -- something he's failed to do for a full season through his first two years in the league -- expect him to cut into Swift's carries.

It'll be a running back-by-committee approach, with Alabama product Bo Scarbrough also in the mix for reps.

Factoring all of that into the equation, my personal projection is that Swift rushes for 728 yards and six scores in his first NFL season.

