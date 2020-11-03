Everson Griffen: 'Only the Real Ones Survive'

The arrival of defensive end Everson Griffen came at just the right time.

On Monday, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia announced that Trey Flowers was headed for the short-term injured reserve list.

Even though Detroit traded for Griffen last week, he needed to pass through the onboarding process prior to being added to the active roster.

Now that he has finally completed the COVID-19 process, the veteran defensive is a member of the active roster and is set to practice for the first time in Detroit on Wednesday.

"I'm way too excited for this week. I can’t wait to turn up for real. Only the real ones survive. LFG," Griffen tweeted Tuesday.

The roster is still optimistic despite the recent loss

Despite the lopsided 41-21 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, members of the Lions roster have not lost optimism that things can't get turned around quickly.

“But at the end of the year, like I said, we’re seven weeks in. I think we’re all optimistic -- even though you guys aren’t -- we’re all optimistic that this is going to go the way we want it to. And we’re just trying to get better every day. I think that’s the biggest thing. We’re just trying to get better every single day and we’re going to come out next week and get better. So I think that’s where we’re at right now," tight end T.J. Hockenson said on Monday.

He added, "So I think that’s going to carry us through, just hard work and keep coming to work with that attitude. We’re not going to come in with a loser’s mentality, I think is the biggest thing. We’re coming in as winners. We need to work as winners. But I think that’s the biggest step that we need to take as a team and that we’re going to take as a team.”

