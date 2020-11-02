Trey Flowers Placed on Injured Reserve List

Lions head coach Matt Patricia announced Monday during his video conference that defensive end Trey Flowers was headed to the short-term injured reserve list.

The severity of the injury was not disclosed, but Patricia indicated that it was a new injury that occurred during the course of the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patricia noted he expects Flowers to return to action at some point later on in the season.

Players that are placed on IR can be brought back as long as they spend at least three weeks on the list.

It was observed that Flowers' snap count decreased against the Colts, but Patricia noted that the reduction was not due to injury and that the team wanted to be cautious with how much he was out there due to him playing a lot of snaps the previous few weeks.

Veteran cornerback Justin Coleman returned to action Sunday, after being placed on IR with a hamstring injury.

On the season, Flowers has recorded 22 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Detroit is also expected to be without wide receiver Kenny Golladay due to a hip injury.

More from SI All Lions:

Report: WR Kenny Golladay Expected to Miss Game against Vikings

Lions Week 8 Offensive Grades

Matthew Stafford or Lions' Defense: Who Deserves More Blame?

Week 8 Snap Count Observations

Danny Shelton Penalty Explained

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.