The Lions clearly aren't going anywhere in 2020, after falling to the Indianapolis Colts, 41-21, in Week 8.

And they should be sellers, if they're going to make a move leading into the Nov. 3 NFL trade deadline.

However, if they were to decide to buy, I think they should add a linebacker that has the ability to get after the quarterback.

One name that fits the mold is Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick, who possesses the capability of lining up both on the outside and on the inside at the linebacker position.

The 26-year-old has only started in two of the seven games he's played in this year. Yet, he's already recorded a career-high five sacks, including a total of three in his last two games against the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

The 2017 first-round pick of the Cardinals is also coming off his best all-around game of the 2020 campaign.

In Week 7 against the Seahawks, Reddick produced a stat line of 11 total tackles, including three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a sack.

It was the first time this season in which he suited up for at least 75 percent of the Cardinals' defensive snaps -- it was 94 percent of the snaps, to be exact.

Before that, the highest percentage of snaps he had suited up for in a game came against the Cowboys (61 percent).

His two starts this year have come in Arizona's last two games. So, maybe it's a sign that Kliff Kingsbury & Co. want to hold onto him.

However, if Reddick is available and if the Lions are looking to buy, I could definitely see a fit for him in Motown.

