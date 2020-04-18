AllLions
All Lions: Ex-Lion Glover Quin Calls Matt Patricia 'Arrogant'

John Maakaron

Ex-Lion Glover Quin did not feel Lions head coach Matt Patricia needed to tear down the roster and build it back up in order for the team to win.

He did not hold back during his latest radio appearance in Houston.

Appearing on Sports Radio 610 in Houston, Quin expressed, "We were changing the perception for the Detroit Lions, and then all of sudden Matt Patricia comes in and feels like, I gotta change the whole culture," via 97.1 FM The Ticket. "And we’re like, 'You don’t have to change the culture. The culture is good. They just maybe want you to get us over the hump.'

Quin added, "Coach Patricia came in and tore it all down and a lot of the guys didn’t really want to buy into what he was teaching because of the way he presented it. His attitude, his persona, his arrogance, things like that made people not really want to buy into it. That was the disconnect." 

Let's take a look at other Lions news and notes from around the web this weekend:

  • Erik Schlitt of USA Today's Lions Wire reports on the Detroit Lions efforts to target players who can contribute immediately with minimal offseason training.
  • Dave Birkett of The Detroit Free Press released his latest mock draft, version 5.0, that includes trades.
  • Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit reports on his 10 takeaways from GM Bob Quinn's pre-draft video conference.
  • Benjamin Raven of MLive describes how the Detroit Lions plan to navigate the NFL draft in isolation amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

