Detroit sports are curious about Little Caesars becoming the new pizza sponsor of the National Football League.

Somebody actually "outpizza'd" the Hut.

On Tuesday morning, the NFL made it official and revealed that Little Caesars will become its official pizza sponsor for the upcoming 2022 season.

"We're thrilled to welcome Little Caesars to the NFL family," Renie Anderson, the NFL's chief revenue officer and executive vice president of partnerships, said in a released a statement. "With a focus on quality and convenience, Little Caesars offers unmatched value for our fans, and we look forward to working together to positively impact communities across the United States."

For fans of the Detroit Tigers, the news prompted sarcastic and negative comments about the team's free agency spending.

This past offseason, given the opportunity to sign Carlos Correa, one of Major League Baseball's top shortstops, the team decided to go in a different direction.

Javier Baez was more affordable and signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Tigers, including an annual average salary of $23,333,333.

It has been quite unfortunate that Baez has started off his baseball career in Motown so poorly. As a result, he is currently being booed at Comerica Park, almost on a nightly basis.

“The more you struggle, the more frustrated people become. We’ve got to focus on solutions. We’ve got to put our arms around him and get him in a better place,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said, via MLive.com, when asked about the fans negativity towards the team's recent free agent signing.

Here is a sample of the reaction online to the NFL working with Little Caesars instead of Pizza Hut.