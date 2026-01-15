The Moment Everything Unraveled for the Lions This Season

The Detroit Lions had a disappointing end to the 2025 season, and ultimately missed the postseason as a result.

Detroit struggled with some inconsistency over the season's final two months, alternating between wins and losses for seven weeks to enter their Week 16 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers with an 8-6 record.

Had the Lions won, it would've put them in a position to make the postseason by winning just one of their final two games. However, some unfortunate bounces down the stretch ultimately cost them the game. The finish to that game features the moment where the playoff hopes unraveled for Detroit in the 2025 season.

Sitting in a must-win situation following a disappointing loss to the Los Angeles Rams the prior week at SoFi Stadium, the Lions returned home sitting in third-place and needing a win to hang in the playoff conversation.

Despite a slow start, the Lions were able to take a 10-3 lead late in the first half against the Steelers on a touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Isaac TeSlaa. With under a minute left to play, the Lions appeared primed to head into the half with a lead.

However, things changed when Aaron Rodgers and Kenneth Gainwell connected for a touchdown. Suddenly the game was tied, and the Steelers dominated the third quarter to take a two-score lead midway through the fourth.

The Lions rallied with touchdowns from Kalif Raymond and Jahmyr Gibbs, and a missed field goal by the Steelers gave them the ball back with 2:05 to go trailing by five points. What ensued was a frenetic drive, aided by a couple penalties.

Detroit nearly turned the ball over on downs early in the series, as a fourth-down pass from Jared Goff to Jameson Williams initially fell incomplete. However, Williams drew a pass interference penalty that moved the chains. On the next play, Goff was tripped by Alex Highsmith resulting in a 15-yard penalty.

Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for 24 yards, then TeSlaa for 11 to give the Lions a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line with :30 to play. On the next snap, Goff hit St. Brown for what appeared to be the game-winning touchdown.

However, the whistle rang throughout the stadium. The touchdown was nullified by a pass interference by TeSlaa, one that Goff would later disagree with during his postgame media availability.

Detroit would find itself in a fourth-and-goal late in the game. Goff hit St. Brown, who would later lateral to Goff after being stood up. Though the quarterback would leap into the end zone, the touchdown was the second one to be nullified on the drive due to offensive pass interference on St. Brown.

The penalty-filled finish ultimately summarized the Lions' season, as they got close but were not able to get out of their own way. The following week, Detroit turned the ball over six times offensively and lost 23-10 to the Minnesota Vikings and were officially eliminated from the postseason.

