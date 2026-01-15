Lions to Interview Former Falcons Offensive Coordinator

The Detroit Lions are adding another name to their list of reported offensive coordinator candidates.

On Wednesday, reports indicated that former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is set to interview for the job. A report from NFL Network noted that Robinson will be flying to Detroit on Thursday for the interview in-person.

Other reported candidates for the vacant position include former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Seahawks passing game coordinator Jake Peetz, Ravens quarterbacks coach Tee Martin and former Giants offensive coordinator and interim head coach Mike Kafka.

The Lions also interviewed David Blough, who spent time with the team as a player, but Blough was hired as the offensive coordinator of the Washington Commanders. Detroit is replacing John Morton, who was fired after one season as the offensive coordinator.

Robinson has some history with the Lions, specifically quarterback Jared Goff. A seventh-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2010, Robinson spent time with the Lions as a player during the 2010 season. He would enter the coaching ranks beginning in 2019, when he was the Los Angeles Rams' assistant quarterbacks coach.

Former #Falcons OC Zac Robinson is flying to Detroit to interview for the vacant #Lions OC job on Thursday, sources say. Robinson, a strong candidate with the #Bucs, has a successful history with Jared Goff from their time in LA. pic.twitter.com/1SwESWgsFH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2026

Robinson's time on Sean McVay's coaching staff overlapped with Goff's for one season, his first. In 2019, with Robinson in the quarterback room as an assistant, the passer threw for 4,638 yards, 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

After that season, Robinson jumped over to the receiver room to work as an assistant receivers coach. He would return to the quarterback room in 2021 as an assistant quarterbacks coach, before fully taking on the room and adding the passing game coordinator title to his resume beginning in 2022.

Robinson would hold that title for two seasons before jumping to Atlanta to take over as the offensive coordinator with head coach Raheem Morris. Over his two seasons with the Falcons, the coach has piloted offenses that have ranked 13th and 24th in scoring.

Even with the struggles that the Falcons have faced in Robinson's career, another calling card is the work that he did with running back Bijan Robinson. The Texas product was named a First Team All-Pro after notching 2,298 all-purpose yards.

The Lions reportedly interviewed Martin on Monday and McDaniel on Tuesday, while the interview with Kafka was expected to interview with the organization on Wednesday. No date has been reported for an interview with Peetz, who is preparing for the Seahawks' Divisional Round matchup with the 49ers.

More from Lions OnSI: