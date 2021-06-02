First Impression of Cornerback Jeff Okudah in 2021

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah is the player many believe should exceed expectations this upcoming season.

After a disappointing rookie campaign marred by injuries, Okudah will don a new number this season, switching from the No. 30 to No. 23.

Junfu Han, Imagn Content Services, LLC

During the OTA practice open to the media last week, Okudah took the football field as a healthy defensive back looking to showcase his athleticism.

He appeared rejuvenated, happy, speedy and competitive during all drills that were observed.

Okudah has already seen the game of football from a new perspective after meeting with the new coaching staff on multiple occasions during the offseason.

“I’m seeing film from a whole different perspective,” Okudah recently told reporters. “I’m seeing the game completely different. So that’s one thing that has me really excited going into my second year, is it’s slowed down from that aspect.”

Lions team reporter Mike O'Hara explained why be believes Okudah will have a breakout season in 2021.

"Okudah looked athletic and spirited and primed to take a giant step up from a disappointing rookie season. He played only nine games with six starts, because of a core muscle injury that required surgery. With an offseason program to prepare for the 2021 season -- something he did not have as a rookie -- Okudah has a head start on living up to what was expected of him when the Lions drafted him third overall."



The renewed energy surrounding the organization should prove to be enough of an incentive for players to give maximum effort this upcoming season.

"He’s in on a regular basis, and I think he feels energized about the new coaching staff, as well as a number of the other players, too," team President Rod Wood said about Okudah this offseason.

“Just sitting down with them their first couple meetings, I was just picking up so much that I thought to myself it would have been nice to have these tools in my toolbox my rookie year,” Okudah expressed about the new coaching staff. “But I’m still grateful to have them going into my second year, and I think that it’s only been two or three months, and we still have all this work to do. It just has me excited for how much more there is to learn and how much better there is to get leading up to the season.”

