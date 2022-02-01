5 Candidates Who Could Replace Jim Harbaugh

If Jim Harbaugh returns to the NFL, these five candidates could replace him as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

A whirlwind offseason continues for the University of Michigan’s football program.

Seemingly as soon as the season ended with a 34-11 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Wolverines' endured questions about the coaching staff’s future.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was believed to have interest in returning to the NFL.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald has already left to take the same position with the Baltimore Ravens.

Harbaugh has compiled a record of 61-24 during his tenure at Michigan.

This past season was his best, as he led the program to its first Big Ten conference championship since 2004 and its first ever appearance in the CFP.

Here are five potential candidates who could take over in Ann Arbor, if the 58-year-old former NFL quarterback decides to return to the NFL.

Josh Gattis

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Michigan

Coming to Michigan in 2019, Gattis flaunted his speed in space philosophy that he carried from his time at Alabama. The young coach spent two years implementing his scheme, with 2021 serving as the breakout year.

He could very well be the in-house favorite for the job, as he has the necessary play-calling experience to run a team. He’s also helped to bring in high-quality talent and would likely limit the roster turnover that comes with a coaching change.

Matt Campbell

Current position: Head coach, Iowa State

The most popular candidate of the 2021 hiring cycle, Campbell was considered to be the favorite before Michigan elected to keep Harbaugh on a smaller salary. Michigan fans wanted Campbell last offseason, and they very well may get him this year.

Campbell generated this buzz by leading Iowa State to the Big 12 Championship Game last season, but followed that up with a disappointing 7-6 season in 2021.

With signing day fast approaching, there’s questions as to whether he’d bail on his recruiting class. However, he should certainly get a look, and could consider leaving for a much more storied program.

Matt Rhule

Current position: Head coach, Carolina Panthers

Rhule left the college game in 2020 to coach the Panthers, where he’s yet to enjoy much success in two seasons. His overall record is 10-23, winning just five games in each of his two years.

Before leaving the NFL, he enjoyed success as a college head coach at both Temple and Baylor. Two years after finishing 1-11 at Baylor, Rhule took the Bears to an 11-3 record. He’s had success turning programs around, and would be inheriting a much better situation than what he had in his previous stops.

Rhule is still under contract with the Panthers, so an offer to him would test his loyalty. However, reports have surfaced that he could be interested if the opportunity arises.

P.J. Fleck

Current position: Head Coach, University of Minnesota

After beginning his career at Western Michigan, Fleck has quietly built Minnesota into a contender in the Big Ten West Division. In five seasons with the Golden Gophers, Fleck is 35-23, highlighted by an 11-2 finish in 2019.

Fleck is young and full of energy, which could help in recruiting, and he runs an offensive style similar to what the Wolverines have. He has never beaten the Wolverines as coach of Minnesota, but doesn’t bring in the talent that Harbaugh has managed to secure.

Fleck has been unable to secure a conference title in his five years in the Big Ten and may be ready for a change. A chance to coach the Wolverines, and utilize all the resources that come with the job, may be tough to pass up.

Luke Fickell

Current position: Head coach, University of Cincinnati

Fickell is a hot commodity among the coaching ranks, having just led Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff. As the first coach in history to lead a Group of Five team to the CFP, Fickell has become a top candidate at bigger job openings.

A one-time coach at Ohio State, it could be a tough sell to get the Buckeyes alumnus to come coach the Wolverines. However, there’s no denying his prowess as a coach. With Cincinnati set to lose a solid amount of core pieces, it may be time for him to get back into the Big Ten.

Fickell may indeed say no to this job, but it’s worth it for Michigan to at the very least kick the tires on the possibility.