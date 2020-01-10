LionMaven
3 Things Matt Patricia Can Learn from Mike Vrabel

John Maakaron

While Lions head coach Matt Patricia is barely hanging on to his job, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is raising eyebrows for the work he has done in Tennessee. 

Recall, Vrabel was interviewed by General Manager Bob Quinn. 

Patricia got the nod to be the next Lions head coach after Jim Caldwell was let go. 

Comparing their first two seasons, it appears the Lions made the wrong decision. 

Vrabel's Titans have twice as many wins as the Lions in the past two seasons. Patricia has nine victories in Detroit, while Vrabel has 18 wins and a postseason victory.

Here are three things Patricia can learn from Vrabel going forward.

Relatability

Imagine Matt Patricia hanging out with cornerback Darius Play outside of Allen Park and playing video games. 

Not happening. 

Vrabel spent an hour on left tackle Taylor Lewan’s “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast last offseason. He answered all sorts of questions candidly, even the uncomfortable ones. 

Discipline

Patricia and his players all stated that penalties were an issue all season for Detroit. 

Yet, it was never corrected. 

Playing hard for your coach is not an accomplishment. It's a requirement to make sure those large paychecks keep getting direct deposited. 

What is an accomplishment is playing disciplined and not making critical errors at the worse possible times. 

To no surprise, the Lions were penalized more than the Titans in 2019. 

USATSI_13797548
Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia © Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

A rushing attack to be proud of 

If anyone watched the Titans defeat the Patriots, star running back Derrick Henry contributed mightily.  

Henry rushed for 182 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries in the 20-13 victory over the Patriots last Saturday. 

Under Patricia, running back Kerryon Johnson has been injured in back-to-back seasons and rarely has accomplished the feats Henry has. 

If Patricia is ever going to reach the level of success Vrabel has, it is time to consider upgrading the talent at the running back position. 

