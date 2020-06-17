AllLions
All Lions: D'Andre Swift Over/Under Rushing Yards Set

John Maakaron

Expectations are already starting to grow for rookie running back D'Andre Swift. 

Surprisingly, Swift fell to the Detroit Lions in the second round (Pick No. 35) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Many are expecting Swift to acclimate himself quickly to Darrell Bevell's offense and contribute right away. 

According to BetOnline, the over/under rushing total for Swift’s rookie season has been set at 625 rushing yards.

Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire explains, "That’s a figure that 10 rookie RBs have topped in the last two seasons, a group that includes 2018 Lions second-rounder, Kerryon Johnson. At 641 rushing yards in his rookie campaign, Johnson has the lowest total of the ten." 

Let's take a look now at some other Lions news from around the web on Tuesday, June 16:

  • Jeremy Reisman at SB Nation's Pride of Detroit weighed in on the online debate that has been hotly contested between supporters of the Falcons and Lions. The debate involves deciding who is the better quarterback: Matthew Stafford or Matt Ryan?
  • Detroit News columnist John Niyo reported on the Detroit Lions' minority coaching program.
  • Lions team reporters explained which position battles they were looking forward to most, via DetroitLions.com.
  • The Lions organization released a statement establishing that Juneteenth will be observed as a permanent organizational holiday every June 19. 

