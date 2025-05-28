Rookie RB Had No Clue What Detroit Lions Calvin Johnson Looked Like
New York Giants rookie running Cam Skattebo could not identify one of the best wide receivers in National Football League history when shown his photograph.
Appearing on the latest episode of the "St. Brown Bros." podcast, the former Arizona State Sun Devils running back shared his journey transferring from Sacramento State, his experiences throughout the pre-draft process and what his new life has been like since he joined the Giants roster.
Star wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown likes to test out what rookie players know about the league and plays a game on his popular podcast where a young player is shown a picture of a well-known player.
Recent Lions third-round pick Issac TeSlaa fared decently during his recent appearance, but Skattebo provided a wild answer when he could not identify Johnson, a Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver and one of the best players to wear a Lions uniform.
The fourth-round pick was finally able to identify Johnson when given the clue that he was a former Lions player.
Skattebo noted, "I thought he had a little bit more chocolate to him."
According to the Giants team website, "Now Skattebo enters a Giants backfield led by second-year back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who is coming off a promising rookie campaign himself. Last year's fifth-round pick finished second among rookie running backs with 839 rushing yards and 1,123 total yards from scrimmage."
The unique skillset Skattebo brings to the Giants offense should complement the talent of Tracy. Skattebo is known for his physical style of running, while his teammate uses his speed and athleticism to evade defenders.
"He plays with great contact balance," coach Brian Daboll said after the draft. "He's tough as nails. You can use him a variety of ways. Pass game, he can catch, he can run routes, he can throw the ball, as you've seen on one of those, and he's got very good vision and quick feet."