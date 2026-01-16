Lions Season Award Winners: MVP, CPOY, DPOY, OPOY, DROY, OROY, COTY

The Detroit Lions had an underwhelming 2025 season relative to their lofty expectations, but there were several individual performances worth celebrating.

With the regular season over, it's time to evaluate the best of the best from the campaign as the Lions look to the offseason and try to right what went wrong.

Here are awards for the Lions based on performance in the 2025 season.

MVP: RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Several offensive players have an argument for being the team's most valuable player, but Gibbs' statistical production most often correlated with the team's success. As a result, he's the player I deem most valuable for the Lions this season.

In games Detroit won, Gibbs averaged 102.9 yards per game on the ground and scored 13 touchdowns. Additionally, he contributed 38 receiving yards per game in the team's nine wins and an additional four touchdowns.

However, in losses, Gibbs was held to just 37.1 yards per game on the ground, and had just one receiving touchdown total in those losses. Detroit was 9-1 in games where he reached the end zone.

Detroit really struggled in games where Gibbs struggled to get going, such as the loss to Pittsburgh where he rushed for two yards on seven carries or the two losses to Minnesota where he ran for 66 yards total.

Runner-up: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Comeback Player of the Year: DE Aidan Hutchinson

Coming off a devastating leg injury last season, there were questions about whether or not Hutchinson would have the same explosiveness that fueled him to a big start to last season. However, he responded to the adversity with a career year.

Hutchinson had a breakout year in 2025, notching a career-best 14.5 sacks. He was once again one of the most consistent pass-rushers, as he tied-for-first amongst EDGE rushers with 100 quarterback pressures.

The Lions rewarded Hutchinson with a four-year contract extension with $141 million guaranteed, and he figures to be a huge part of the defense for years to come.

Runner-up: LB Derrick Barnes

Defensive Player of the Year: LB Jack Campbell

As exceptional as Hutchinson was, the honor of Defensive Player of the Year for Detroit goes to its First Team All-Pro in Campbell. The Iowa product, who the team picked in the first-round of the 2023 draft, continued to show exponential growth and was one of the best in the league amongst middle backers.

Campbell emerged as an anchor for Detroit's defense, setting career-best totals in nearly every category. In addition to being a consistent threat in the run game, he had a career-best five sacks and notched three forced fumbles.

With Alex Anzalone set to hit free agency, Campbell appears primed to take over as the centerpiece of the Lions' defense and is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He showed that he is ready for a big role, as he was a stalwart in the middle of Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

Runner-up: Hutchinson

Offensive Player of the Year: WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown was a staple of consistency for the Lions once again in 2025. It was one of the best statistical campaigns of his five-year career, as he notched 117 receptions for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns, narrowly missing career-best totals in all three categories.

The USC product had to battle through some adversity, as he dealt with multiple injuries and missed some practice time. However, he appeared in every game and always was available for the offense.

Detroit featured St. Brown heavily throughout the year, and he was always available to answer the bell. He finished third in the NFL in targets, and also finished third in Pro Football Focus' receiving grade.

Runner-up: RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Offensive Rookie of the Year: OL Tate Ratledge

This award is a two-horse race between Ratledge and wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. While TeSlaa came on strong and scored six touchdowns on a total of 16 catches, Ratledge gets the award on account of his overall body of work.

Ratledge started every regular season game in his first season, and while he had ups and downs there are plenty of things to be optimistic about when it comes to his future. He finished the season with a solid overall offensive PFF grade of 70.3, and was steady as a run-blocker with a 73.5 mark.

Consistency will be important for the young blocker as he grows into a role with the Lions' offensive line, but he laid the foundation for his future with a solid start to his career.

Runner-up: WR Isaac TeSlaa

Defensive Rookie of the Year: DL Tyleik Williams

Williams was the lone member of Detroit's draft class to play snaps on the defensive side of the ball, as neither Ahmed Hassanein nor Dan Jackson played snaps. Both players suffered injuries in training camp and did not appear, with Hassanein finishing the year on the practice squad after being waived-injured.

In Williams, the Lions see an athletic interior lineman with some pass-rush juice and natural run-stuffing ability. He had some moments in 2025, such as a sack in Week 17 and a tackle for loss in the finale against the Bears.

Williams' snap count fluctuated at times in the middle of the year, but he started to gain more consistent action as the season went on.

Runner-up: N/A

Assistant Coach of the Year: Wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery

Detroit was in a unique position with two new coordinators in John Morton and Kelvin Sheppard, and ultimately made the decision to part ways with Morton after struggles on the offensive side. One of their longest-tenured assistants ultimately had the best year, as Montgomery did a fantastic job with the receiver room.

Previously the team's running backs coach, Montgomery adjusted to his new room seamlessly. He produced two 1,000-yard receivers in St. Brown and Jameson Williams, helping both players enjoy solid years.

Additionally, Montgomery's coaching paid off with growth from TeSlaa throughout the year, and he appears to have plenty of respect with the team's veteran core.

Runner-up: Defensive line coach Kacey Rodgers

