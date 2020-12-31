Bevell on Golladay Playing Sunday: "I Don't Think That'll Happen this Week"

During his pre-practice media session on Thursday, Detroit Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell was asked about the likelihood of wideout Kenny Golladay suiting up and playing Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

"I don't think that'll happen this week," Bevell replied.

One of the puzzling decisions that Detroit decided to make was to not put Golladay on injured reserve after he had a setback with his hip injury.

“There’s more that goes into being able to put him on IR and particularly putting him on IR at the end of the season, so there’s conversation about that,” Bevell said. “I don’t think on the last three weeks, you can just put him on IR. There are ramifications for that. So right now we’re continuing to leave him on the roster.”

Golladay last suited up in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts, and with not much to play for, the star wideout now will enter the offseason without a long-term contract extension.

Detroit could still sign Golladay to an extension, but another option would be for the organization to place the franchise tag on the 27-year-old wideout.

He finished 2020 with 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

More from SI All Lions:

2021 Mock Draft: Why EDGE Kwity Paye Would Shine in Detroit

Jayron Kearse Exected to Sign with Ravens

Fantasy Football: D'Andre Swift Is a Must-Start against Vikings

Vikings' Mike Zimmer Believes Calvin Johnson Is a Hall of Famer

Odds of Thomas Dimitroff Becoming Next Lions GM

Pros and Cons of Lions Claiming Dwayne Haskins

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.