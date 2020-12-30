Vikings' Mike Zimmer Believes Calvin Johnson Is a Hall of Famer

Read more on why Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer believes former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson is a Hall of Famer

Back in November, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson was named one of the 25 semifinalists for inclusion in the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

The talented wideout was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft.

He played his entire career in Detroit, and secured over 11,000 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns during his nine-season NFL career.

He set an NFL record with 1,964 receiving yards during the 2012 campaign.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer had his fair share of struggles trying to limit Johnson's productivity during his time coaching against him.

When asked ahead of the Vikings' Week 17 matchup with the Lions about Johnson's Hall of Fame candidacy, Zimmer expressed he believes Johnson is worthy of induction.

© JULIAN H. GONZALEZ, Detroit Free Press, Detroit Free Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"I do because every time we played him, we had to do special things to try to affect him and his game. And, it was still really, really hard. He's one of the best receivers to ever play the game, in my opinion," Zimmer said Thursday during a teleconference.

He added, "I was coaching in Cincinnati, and he made an unbelievable catch. We had three guys on him, and he made an unbelievable catch for a 50-yarder and a touchdown. But, the gameplans always revolved around him every single time you played him, whether it was cheating players there or doubling him or any of those things. The other thing I liked about him (was he) seemed like a great kid. He just caught his touchdowns and handed the ball to the referees, if I remember right."

