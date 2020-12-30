Jayron Kearse Expected to Sign with Baltimore Ravens

Read more on former Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse finding a new home after being waived

Safety Jayron Kearse was recently waived by the Detroit Lions.

Many were surprised by the move, due to Kearse's productivity and the potential of receiving a compensatory pick like the Vikings did last season.

"Don't get why they would cut him now given that he could possibly brought in a late-round comp pick -- like MIN got when DET signed him," SI All Lions writer Logan Lamorandier tweeted following Kearse's release.

A Wednesday report shed more light on the reasons why Kearse was let go by interim head coach Darrell Bevell.

According to the Detroit Free Press, "Kearse committed a violation of team rules before the Lions' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week when he left the team hotel without permission and was late for bed check.

"Kearse, who was a late addition to last week’s injury report, did not play against the Buccaneers because of those transgressions, and likely would have been inactive again Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings."

After a visit with the Ravens on Wednesday, Kearse is now expected to sign with the AFC North powerhouse.

"Ravens are expected to sign safety Jayron Kearse to the practice squad, per source. He's visiting the team this week after #Lions released him Monday. Kearse had 59 tackles in 11 games with Detroit," tweeted Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

