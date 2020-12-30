Fantasy Football: D'Andre Swift Is a Must-Start against Vikings

Read more on why D'Andre Swift is a must-start fantasy running back this week

If you're playing in your fantasy football league's championship game this weekend and you have Lions running back D'Andre Swift on your roster, consider yourself lucky.

The Georgia product gets to close out his rookie campaign against a Minnesota Vikings defense that ranks 28th in total rushing yards allowed (2,022) and 22nd in rushing touchdowns permitted (17).

According to Sports Illustrated senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano, he's a must-start player this week.

As Fabiano writes in his Week 17 "Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em" piece,

"Swift has been hot in recent weeks, scoring 15 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. I like him to put up good totals this week, as the Lions host the Vikings in a meaningless NFC North battle. Their defense has allowed 17 total touchdowns and the sixth-most points to running backs, including Alvin Kamara’s historic six-touchdown, 56.2-point line on Christmas Day. Swift will be a solid No. 2 fantasy runner."

Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports

In Detroit's first contest of the season against Minnesota (Week 9), Swift logged 13 carries for 64 yards -- an average of 4.9 yards per rushing attempt -- and recorded three catches for 33 yards.

Additionally, he has both averaged at least 4.5 yards per carry, and hauled in four balls his last two times out -- against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.

In my opinion, Swift, the Lions' second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is going to rush for at least 4.5 yards per attempt and find the end zone once in this Week 17 tilt.

He's a guy you need to insert into your lineup this week. And remember, you didn't just hear it from me.

