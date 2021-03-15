Golladay May Have Cost Himself Millions Turning Down Lions Offer

Read more on the current market for wide receiver Kenny Golladay

Wideout Kenny Golladay may have left millions of dollars per season on the table when he reportedly turned down a contract offer last offseason.

“Keep in mind last year these two sides had discussion about a long-term extension, and Kenny Golladay turned down somewhere around $18, $19 million a year, depending on who you want to believe,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said last week.

At the start of the legal tampering period, NFL Network projected that the 27-year-old may now only command $14-16 million per season.

Golladay set career lows in total receptions and receiving yards during an injury-riddled 2020 season. He only recorded 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns in a pivotal contract season.

The top landing spots include the Giants, Dolphins, Ravens, Jaguars and Patriots.

If the 2017 third-round pick decides to leave in free agency, the Lions would receive a compensatory, late third-round pick in next year's draft.

This year's draft class features a deep and talented group of pass-catchers, and Detroit could invest in a wide receiver in the first-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

