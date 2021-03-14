Top 3 Landing Spots for Kenny Golladay

Read more on the top three landing spots for Kenny Golladay this offseason

With wide receiver Kenny Golladay soon hitting the open market, the former Detroit Lions pass-catcher will have a pretty hefty-sized market.

Golladay’s would-have-been biggest free-agent competition -- receivers Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin -- were both franchise tagged, making Golladay the clear-cut top option for wide receiver-needy teams.

Unfortunately for Golladay, there are not many teams with an ample amount of cap space in 2021, and receiver isn’t necessarily a position that is difficult to find.

Still, Golladay could still receive a backloaded contract to offset the team’s lack of available money this offseason.

For the Lions' sake, they will hope Golladay gets paid handsomely by somebody, in order to secure a higher compensatory pick in 2022.

Here are three teams that could be good fits for Golladay.

3.) New York Jets

The Jets have plenty of cap space and desperately need help at the skill positions. Whether it be Sam Darnold or another young quarterback, the Jets are doing their signal-callers a disservice by not surrounding them with talent.

Jamison Crowder is a nice slot option, and last year’s second-round pick Denzel Mims is still coming along. Adding Golladay to this group would really solidify the receiving corps and fill one of their biggest needs.

2.) Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have always had a great rushing attack, but their receivers and passing game have been a work in progress.

Marquise Brown is a home-run threat, yet there are not many other wideouts on the roster who can be relied upon.

Their best pass-catching threat is probably tight end Mark Andrews.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is a dynamic player. In saying that, pinpoint accuracy isn’t his strength.

Having a big-bodied contested-catch artist like Golladay could go a long way toward helping the young quarterback out.

Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens have a solid window to compete for a Super Bowl while Jackson remains on his rookie contract, and Golladay would make the Ravens a much more complete team.

He could be one of the final pieces to the puzzle.

1.) Jacksonville Jaguars

Lastly, the team with the most cap space and a need at receiver.

Also important to note, former Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell is now the OC in Jacksonville. That familiarity makes Golladay heading to Florida a logical destination.

Knowing full well that Trevor Lawrence is on his way to the Jaguars, they will want to give him some weapons to help with the learning curve.

The Jaguars' current top receivers under contract are D.J. Chark and Laviska Shenault. They are a decent one-two combo, but they aren't exactly striking fear into opponents or are yet considered No. 1 receivers like Golladay.

