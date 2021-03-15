6 Free Agents Lions Could Target

These six free agents could aid the Detroit Lions in 2021.

During the 2021 free agency period, the Detroit Lions will likely only make minor moves.

A new general manager is going to want to build the roster extensively through the NFL Draft.

Not only do the Lions have a couple of big names who will be free agents of their own, but there will need to be plenty of roster turnover in order to bring the Lions up to a competitive level.

Here are six current free agents who could aid the Lions in 2021.

EDGE defender Samson Ebukam

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound EDGE rusher has not missed a regular season contest since being taken by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In 2020, Ebukam amassed 4.5 sacks -- tying his career-high mark from the 2019 campaign.

He has familiarity with Detroit general manager Brad Holmes from Holmes' time with the Rams, and could help fill a void for the Lions in their pass-rush department.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor

The veteran passer has thrown for 9,770 yards and 54 touchdowns, to go along with 20 interceptions, in his decade-long NFL career.

He’s also rushed for 1,850 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He most recently suited up for the Los Angeles Chargers, which were coached by present Detroit offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn in 2020. As a result, there could be a reunion in store for Taylor with Lynn in Motown in 2021.

Taylor would provide the Lions with a high-end backup to Jared Goff.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Safety John Johnson

Johnson has developed into a high-impact safety since being drafted by the Rams in the third round of the 2017 draft.

Holmes played a role in Johnson being selected by the Rams during his days as the team's college scouting director, and he'd be a great addition to Detroit's secondary.

He finished the 2020 season with 105 total tackles, eight passes defensed and an interception.

Running back Corey Clement

Clement is just 26 years old, and could be a replacement for Adrian Peterson in the Lions' backfield in 2021.

Additionally, he has ties to Detroit running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley, who was his running backs coach in Philadelphia the past four seasons.

Clement finished the '20 campaign with 21 rushes for 75 yards and a score. He also logged five receptions for 25 yards.

Defensive end Romeo Okwara

After signing in Detroit three seasons ago, Okwara had a career season in 2020.

The talented defensive end completed the final year of his two-year, $6.8 million contract extension he signed in March of 2019.

He has set himself up for a hefty payday -- whether it’s with the Lions or not.

Therein lies the big question: Should the Lions pay up for Okwara or let him leave after securing 10 sacks last season.

© Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker Matthew Judon

According to SI's NFL Draft Bible, "Judon was an absolute steal in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has vastly improved his game every year he has been in the league. He possesses an excellent frame at 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds with great length and bend off the edge. An area of concern to take into account for Judon is how aggressive the Baltimore Ravens play on defense. With the highest blitz rate in the league, it’s hard to imagine that Judon’s numbers weren’t at least a little inflated playing in that system. Continuing to win off the edge despite double-teams and dealing with chip blocks will definitely be something to keep an eye on if Judon moves on to another team this offseason."

