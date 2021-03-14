Roundtable: NFL Draft Wants for Lions

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on second-third-round draft desires for the Detroit Lions and more

1.) What did you think of Trey Lance's Pro Day?

Vito Chirco: Let's just say this ... it didn't convince me that he should be drafted at No. 7 overall. Sure, he showed off a big arm, but everybody and their mother already knew that. But, more important to me is his accuracy, which is still a work in progress. And his struggles with it were on display at times on Friday during his Pro Day.

He could very well develop into an upper echelon franchise passer one day. But, he's a little bit too raw right now for my liking, which is why I would steer clear of him with the No. 7 pick.

Logan Lamorandier: I think it was exactly what was expected from him. Showed off a real strong arm and impressive touch throws, but also a few off-target passes. Lance checks all the boxes physically. He has all the talent of a top-tier quarterback. Pinpoint accuracy is still a work in progress, though. Sometimes that can improve, sometimes it doesn't and some signal-callers can compensate in other ways to offset the flaw. At this point, Lance has the raw ability, but could use a little time to develop.

Adam Strozynski: You have a guy who is in phenomenal condition and has a massive arm. But, there are concerns. There were eight dropped or misfired passes at his Pro Day. Lance completed 58-of-66 throws. However, it's a controlled environment, and usually these routines are practiced and very scripted. Lance screams boom-or-bust, really no in-between.

2.) What's the value of having Jalen Reeves-Maybin on the roster?

Chirco: Reeves-Maybin wasn't even in Detroit's linebackers rotation a year ago, and hasn't carved out much of a role for himself at the position since being drafted by the organization in 2017.

However, he's been one of the Lions' top special teams performers, and took part in a team-leading 352 snaps on special teams last season.

So, at the very least, bringing the 26-year-old back would provide the team with some continuity from a special teams perspective. And who knows, maybe the new regime -- led by Dan Campbell on the sidelines -- will decide to give the special teams ace some reps at linebacker.

Lamorandier: Reeves-Maybin is one of the better special-teamers in the league. That's his main value.

In Matt Patricia's defensive scheme, the smaller off-ball backer was not a great fit. It's very possible that he could be a much better linebacker, in a more traditional weak-side role. Signing Reeves-Maybin mainly for special teams, with upside on defense, is worth a look.

Strozynski: By keeping Jalen Reeves-Maybin, you add depth to a position of need and at a cheap price.

Reeves-Maybin will cost just over $750K, and he's one of the guys that may benefit from a new scheme.

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

3.) Chase Daniel or Jesse James: Which contract has been/was worse?

Chirco: For me, it's Chase Daniel's contract. And it's because the Lions didn't get anything of value from him in his first year in Motown -- which might end up being his only season with the organization.

I'm not trying to say that Jesse James was good during his two years in the Motor City. But, at least he showed some signs of productivity in 2020, with two touchdowns to his name.

Former Detroit general manager Bob Quinn signed James to a four-year, $22.6 million contract during the 2019 offseason and Daniel to a three-year, $13.05M contract during the 2020 offseason -- two deals that were proven to be a waste of money almost immediately.

However, if I had to say one has been worse than the other, I would go with Daniel's contract, purely based on impact.

Lamorandier: Obviously, both were pretty bad. But, Jesse James' was worse, in my opinion.

He had a longer contract that was more difficult to get out from. Meanwhile, Daniel's was a relatively cheap cap hit last year, and there remains the option to cut ties with him before his increased price tag goes into effect.

I will say paying an average backup quarterback top backup money was a mistake, but James was a bigger disappointment, when compared to expectations.

Strozynski: Oh, no doubt, it's Chase Daniel for sure. For me, it isn't even that he looked ill-prepared to play when this team needed him most or the fact that he signed a three-year deal. It's how his signing impacted last year's draft and hamstrung the organization at No. 3 overall. Signing Daniel told everyone that a quarterback wasn't an option in the draft, and it killed any chance of moving back.

4.) After the first round, who is the player you most want the Lions to draft this year?

Chirco: For me, it's Oklahoma State's Rodarius Williams, the brother of N.Y. Jets cornerback Greedy Williams. A fellow corner, Rodarius is presently being projected to be taken in the second-third round.

I've been on the Williams bandwagon for a while now at SI All Lions.

There's no doubt that Brad Holmes & Co. should add a cornerback this offseason to supplement Jeff Okudah and Amani Oruwariye in Detroit's secondary. And, Williams could be just the right player to add.

He profiles as a high-end cover corner, and could provide an immediate boost to the team's defensive backs unit. It's why I'd love to see the Lions nab him by the time the third round rolls around.

Lamorandier: I really like the depth of the offensive tackle class this year. Now, it's not necessarily a position of need for the Lions at this point, but it could be in the near future.

Tackle is a premium position, and if the Lions could get one on Day 2, that's great value.

There definitely could be a run on tackles in the first round. But, if the Lions can get a guy like Samuel Cosmi, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Teven Jenkins, Dillon Radunz or Alex Leatherwood, I would be more than happy. One of those players are likely to be there at pick No. 41.

Strozynski: I don't think you can go wrong with adding to this team's front seven, especially if you add a guy who can disrupt the quarterback.

I'd like to see the Lions get Jayson Oweh. The Penn State product is still raw, but explosive and has a ton of speed and strength. I feel like his addition to the defensive front would make an immediate impact.

© Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

