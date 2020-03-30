Has WR Marvin Jones Jr. Been Underutilized in Lions Offense?

Veteran Marvin Jones Jr. joined the Lions in 2016 when he signed a five-year $40 million contract agreement.

In 2019, Jones was benefitting from Darrell Bevell's aggressive play-calling. Unfortunately, he was placed on injured reserve following Detroit's 20-7 loss in Minnesota.

He ended 2019 with 62 receptions for 779 yards and nine touchdowns.

Could Jones be a larger focal point of Detroit's offense moving forward?

He has not topped 62 receptions in a single season for Detroit and has only secured over 1,000 yards once, back in 2017.

Despite playing all 16 games only once in the last four years, Jones still has lofty goals for the upcoming 2020 season.

Jones expressed his desire to be among the top wide receivers in the NFL when he joined Cam Jordan on Instagram Live last week.

“I’ve had 10 touchdowns, I’ve had over 1,100 (yards), I’ve led the league in yards per catch, I’ve had two games of over four touchdowns," Jones said. "I think it’s more just me going up and just staying up, going to the top and staying to the top."

Jones added, "I want to lead the league in, I want over 15 touchdowns. Forget 10, I’ve had 10 already. I want that. I want 1,400 (yards). Just stuff like that that drives me and every time I step on that line. I’m going on year nine -- but every time I step on that line, it just fuels me to be great.”

For Jones to be able to achieve these lofty goals, he will need to be utilized and targeted more in the Lions offense this upcoming season.

