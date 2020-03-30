AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Has WR Marvin Jones Jr. Been Underutilized in Lions Offense?

John Maakaron

Veteran Marvin Jones Jr. joined the Lions in 2016 when he signed a five-year $40 million contract agreement. 

In 2019, Jones was benefitting from Darrell Bevell's aggressive play-calling. Unfortunately, he was placed on injured reserve following Detroit's 20-7 loss in Minnesota.

He ended 2019 with 62 receptions for 779 yards and nine touchdowns. 

Could Jones be a larger focal point of Detroit's offense moving forward?

He has not topped 62 receptions in a single season for Detroit and has only secured over 1,000 yards once, back in 2017.

Despite playing all 16 games only once in the last four years, Jones still has lofty goals for the upcoming 2020 season. 

Jones expressed his desire to be among the top wide receivers in the NFL when he joined Cam Jordan on Instagram Live last week. 

“I’ve had 10 touchdowns, I’ve had over 1,100 (yards), I’ve led the league in yards per catch, I’ve had two games of over four touchdowns," Jones said. "I think it’s more just me going up and just staying up, going to the top and staying to the top."

Jones added, "I want to lead the league in, I want over 15 touchdowns. Forget 10, I’ve had 10 already. I want that. I want 1,400 (yards). Just stuff like that that drives me and every time I step on that line. I’m going on year nine -- but every time I step on that line, it just fuels me to be great.”

For Jones to be able to achieve these lofty goals, he will need to be utilized and targeted more in the Lions offense this upcoming season. 

Related

Lions Add Once Again to Wide Receivers Room

Lions Agree to Terms with Ex-Packers WR Geronimo Allison

SI Lions Roundtable: Best and Worst Free-Agent Acquisitions

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

All Lions: Lions Add Once Again to Receivers Room

Vito Chirco takes a look at the latest and greatest Lions news from around the web

Vito Chirco

by

JCM31179

Better Fit: Chase Young or Derrick Brown?

Who is the better fit for the Lions' defense: Chase Young or Derrick Brown?

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Mock Draft Roundup: Lions Targeting Okudah Post Free Agency

Check out who experts believe the Lions are selecting in their latest NFL mock drafts post free agency

John Maakaron

by

Splithornz

SI Lions Roundtable: Best and Worst Free Agent Acquisitions

John Maakaron, Vito Chirco and Logan Lamorandier tackle this week's Detroit Lions news

John Maakaron

Lions Agree to Terms with Ex-Packers WR Geronimo Allison

Lions add veteran wide receiver Geronimo Allison

John Maakaron

Lions Must Still Upgrade Pass Rush

Our Vito Chirco explains why the Lions still need to upgrade their pass rush this offseason

Vito Chirco

by

Txboylovelion

Computer Simulation Projects Lions Win Total and Odds of Making Playoffs in 2020

Sportsline simulated the 2020 NFL season 10,000 times. Read how many wins the Lions secure and what odds do they have of making the playoffs

John Maakaron

Is LB Jarrad Davis the Odd Man Out?

What does the signing of LB Reggie Ragland mean for Jarrad Davis?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Lions Did Not Do Enough to Improve Defense in Free Agency

Read why the Lions still have work to do in the NFL draft to improve the defense

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Radio Host Mike Valenti Has Lions Drafting QB Joe Burrow in Shocking Mock Draft

Mike Valenti has a shocking NFL mock draft. Check out his top-10 selections that he released in his mock draft

John Maakaron

by

Best to all