Holmes Explains His Reaction to Dan Campbell's Initial Press Conference

New Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had a front row seat to Dan Campbell's initial press conference.

Like many, he was entertained and impressed by Campbell's energy and passion for the game of football.

Appearing on the 'Huddle and Flow' podcast, Holmes discussed his reaction to head coach Dan Campbell's press conference, thoughts on quarterback Jared Goff and if Detroit is out of the market to draft a quarterback in this year's draft.

"It was two things that I was happy about," Holmes said. "I was happy that I went first and I didn't have to follow after that. The second thing was that it was cool to actually be sitting front row live at that because -- I texted my wife afterwards and said I literally felt like I was front row at a concert. It is Dan being Dan. That energy and passion and that just determination and grit. That is 100 percent authentic and genuine. That is Dan."

Despite quarterback Jared Goff likely being Detroit's starter in 2021, Holmes wants to be very thorough in reviewing all the positions ahead of the NFL draft.

It also means the organization is not opposed to drafting a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick.

"Absolutely not," Holmes explained. “I don’t think when you’re picking this high that you can be out on any position. But obviously, quarterback is such an important position. I just think it’s good drafting business always to be very, very thorough on that quarterback class regardless of what your situation is. When I was with the Rams, we always said that regardless of what you had at quarterback -- and even especially now, it’s the same approach.”

While he could not formally comment on Detroit acquiring Goff via trade, Holmes shared his opinion of what he felt Goff brings to the table at the quarterback position.

"The things that Jared shows, number one is toughness. That’s one aspect that may be overlooked, but that’s one that’s always shot out to me. And his arm talent, ability to throw from different levels and platforms. And being a winner -- winning a lot of games," Holmes commented.

Holmes was also asked about not being on the Detroit Lions original list of candidates during the hiring process conducted after the organization fired Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia.

Detroit's new general manager explained that he conducted a video interview several years ago at the NFL combine and that is how Lions senior vice president of football and business administration Mike Disner discovered what he was all about.

He feels now that he is in a position to 'strengthen the pipeline,' he will continue to work towards improving opportunities and avenues for creating diverse hiring processes.

