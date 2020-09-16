The Lions and Packers most recently met in a Week 17 game on Sept. 29, 2019, at Ford Field.

Detroit ended their 2019 season on a nine-game losing streak, as they were defeated by Green Bay, 23-20 in the season finale.

Matthew Stafford will be looking to rebound from a tough fourth-quarter against the Bears -- in which he turned the football over late in the game, contributing to Detroit's 27-23 loss.

Stafford has thrown for at least two touchdown passes in five of his last six road games at Green Bay, and has 19 touchdown passes overall at Lambeau Field, the most by any opponent in NFL history.

Series by the numbers

Regular Season Record vs. GB..................................73-99-7

Home Record vs. GB....................................................46-40-3

Record at Ford Field ....................................................8-10-0

Road Record vs. GB......................................................27-59-4

Record at Lambeau Field ............................................13-33-3 L

Last Game (Regular Season): Det 20 vs. GB 23 (12/29/19)

Who: Detroit Lions (0-1) at Green Bay Packers (1-0)

Event: Week 2 of the NFL regular season

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: Lambeau Field

