Expectations for Jeff Okudah's NFL Debut

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia does not believe the grand stage will be too big for rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, will make his long-awaited debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

“I think coming out of the draft and understanding what type of player he is -- he’s played in big games before, certainly, he’s played on some big stages," Patricia said Friday in a video conference. "For us, it’s just getting him to understand it’s the same game. We just have to execute and do everything to that highest level that we can. He’s going to have to go out and play at some point, and whether it’s in Lambeau (Field) or whether it’s here or wherever it is, we just have to go out and do our job to the best of our ability.”

On the latest edition of the LionsMaven Podcast, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss their expectations for the talented defensive back's NFL debut.

More from SI All Lions:

Evaluating Jonah Jackson's NFL Debut

SI All Lions Mailbag: Dealing with Zero Optimism

5 Key Players Lions Need to Defeat Packers

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 2 Predictions

Lions' Friday Injury Report: Golladay, Trufant, Dahl Out Sunday against Green Bay

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.