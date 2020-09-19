SI.com
Expectations for Jeff Okudah's NFL Debut

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia does not believe the grand stage will be too big for rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah. 

Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, will make his long-awaited debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

“I think coming out of the draft and understanding what type of player he is -- he’s played in big games before, certainly, he’s played on some big stages," Patricia said Friday in a video conference. "For us, it’s just getting him to understand it’s the same game. We just have to execute and do everything to that highest level that we can. He’s going to have to go out and play at some point, and whether it’s in Lambeau (Field) or whether it’s here or wherever it is, we just have to go out and do our job to the best of our ability.”

On the latest edition of the LionsMaven Podcast, John Maakaron and Logan Lamorandier discuss their expectations for the talented defensive back's NFL debut.

