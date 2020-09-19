Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books, and the Detroit Lions blew a 17-point, fourth-quarter lead to the Chicago Bears.

For the third season in a row under head coach Matt Patricia, the Lions underwhelmed to start the season.

In totality, last week's loss to the Bears was the Lions' 11th loss since 2018 after leading in the final quarter of the game.

Obviously, there are plenty of questions surrounding the loss. So, let’s get to it.

*Questions edited for clarity

1.) What difference will Jamie Collins make being in the lineup for a full game vs. what we saw from the linebacker corps in Week 1? -- @mk_yooper

Answer: Collins is really the only linebacker on the roster that can move all around and not be a liability in different alignments.

In Week 1, he moved to all the different off-ball linebacker spots, as well as on the edge. However, he wasn’t necessarily playing great before being ejected in the second quarter.

He provides Patricia a ton of versatility and the ability to create different looks for the opponent’s offense.

Jahlani Tavai was the linebacker who saw the biggest increase in snaps after Collins left the game. Despite Collins not having his best game, Tavai was much worse.

Collins will instantly improve the linebacker spot, and will give the Lions an instant boost in the coverage department.

2.) Will the running game be featured more this week, especially Peterson? Grind for yards, use the clock and keep Aaron Rodgers on the sideline. -- @admiralchichi

A: In short, there will still be a heavy rotation. Still, as mentioned in the question, it would not be surprising at all if Patricia did his best to control the clock with the ground game.

Peterson definitely looked like the best rusher on the team against the Bears. If he can get into a groove once again, the Lions may rely on him even more. I just don’t see the Lions ever using him as a true workhorse, like when he was in his prime.

The rushing game may be the most important aspect of Detroit's gameplan. It’s likely the only way that Patricia & Co. will be able to keep the Packers' offense at bay.

3.) I have zero optimism for this team. Injuries piling up already for a team that consistently underperforms. What can we hope to see in these next few weeks to show we are improving? -- @dgmccready

A: I hate to say it, but my confidence in this regime is at an all-time low, as well. Not that my expectations were super high -- last week was just a solid reminder as to why I was skeptical in the first place.

As with any team with next-to-no hope for postseason success, you hope to see marked progression from younger players. The players, coaches and staff obviously won’t have that same negative approach. But, from an outside perspective, you want to see optimism for the future. If there are sweeping changes at some point with the Lions' decision-makers, the new brass maybe could at least have a few building blocks to construct a roster around.

From an on-the-field standpoint, I think it would be great to see a philosophical change on defense that is more aggressive and less predictable. Unfortunately, the roster is so catered to Patricia’s scheme, that it might be a difficult ask.

4.) Maybe it’s premature to ask this, but we saw that Peterson still has it, and D’Andre Swift is supposed to have a high ceiling. Do you think we could trade Kerryon Johnson for help on defense? -- @pmills_55

A: The writing appears to be on the wall for Kerryon Johnson.

Lions general manager Bob Quinn drafted another second-round running back (Swift), and signed the 35-year-old Peterson to play a large role in the backfield.

There is no doubt Johnson has shown potential. But, with every injury he's endured, he has looked less and less like his rookie-year form.

Not that Peterson is a long-term solution at running back, but it still makes Johnson somewhat expendable in a must-win season. In saying that, I do find it a bit unlikely that the Lions will find much value or a trade partner willing to give up anything more than a mid-to-late-round draft pick for an injury-prone player at a devalued position. I’m not sure Quinn would be willing to ship Kerryon off for a marginal return, but I wouldn’t rule it out, either. If someone offers the right proposal and it makes sense for both teams, I could see it happening.

5.) Will Patricia be relieved of his head coaching duties soon? -- @joekuzara

A: It could happen, if the team totally goes off the rails, is completely uncompetitive and Patricia looks like he has lost the locker room. I think all three of those things happening is unlikely.

The games might not be pretty, but Patricia has demonstrated a penchant for playing good teams tough. Due to the culture of hard-working, high character players the Lions have accumulated, it’s also unlikely for the team to ever throw in the towel.

If there is enough backlash from media and fans, the Ford family could almost be forced into cutting ties as a PR move.

In my opinion, it really doesn’t make a ton of sense to fire a coach early in the season, unless there is a legit future head coach candidate waiting in the wings. Maybe offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell could be an option. Even then, you would have to imagine Sheila Ford Hamp & Co. wanting to start fresh after the season.

I just get the feeling that with the unusual offseason and the general manager being a friend, Patricia may have a little longer leash than some would like him to have. Now, if Quinn were to be fired midseason, all bets are off.

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.