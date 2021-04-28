Lions Release Tight End Hunter Bryant

Hunter Bryant's tenure with the Detroit Lions has now ended

Tight end Hunter Bryant is no longer a member of the Detroit Lions, as he was released Wednesday with a non-football injury designation.

Non-football injury and non-football illness are roster designations used in the NFL for players who are unable to practice as a result of conditions unrelated to football, or injuries that did not occur during NFL games or practices.

As a freshman at Washington, Bryant played in nine games with five starts.

He finished his rookie campaign with 22 receptions for 331 yards and a touchdown.

As a sophomore in, he played in only five games and recorded 11 receptions for 238 yards and one touchdown.[

Following his return from injury in 2019, he was named to the first team All-Pac-12.

Bryant announced that he would forgo his senior season and declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.

After going undrafted, Bryant was signed by former general manager Bob Quinn. Despite a hamstring injury limiting him in training camp, Bryant made the Lions 53-man roster.

After recovering from his injury, he then suffered a concussion in practice and was placed on injured reserve in October of his rookie season. He was activated on December 2, 2020.

In his NFL career, he has only recorded one reception for 44 yards against the Tennessee Titans.

More from SI All Lions:



Breshad Perriman Says He Will Make 'Big Plays' for Lions

Lions Flagship Radio Station Proposes Bold NFL Draft Trade

Taylor Decker Does Not Plan to Get Vaccinated

NFL Draft 'Wants' for the Lions